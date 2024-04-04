Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD, Wins 2024 AMWC Best Surgical Body Shaping Award for Total Body and Breast Makeover Post Weight Loss

MIAMI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein, has been honored with the 2024 Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) Best Surgical Body Shaping Award for his exceptional work in total body and breast makeover following weight loss.

The Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) stands as the premier event in the industry, dedicated to the ongoing education of physicians and the facilitation of meaningful professional connections.

The prestigious AMWC awards meticulously selected 25 winners from 38 countries. The competition received over 1000 applications, resulting in 237 finalists, 2,400 voters, and over 20,500 votes. All applications are considered anonymously and judged purely on the quality of results and the degree of improvement achieved.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Adam Rubinstein stated, "I am honored to have received the prestigious AMWC Aesthetic Award for Best Surgical Body Shaping at the Monaco meeting. The AMWC and its attendees, panelists and award winners represent some of the most esteemed doctors in the world. I am humbled and truly honored to receive this award from my colleagues from around the world. I share this rare distinction with my patient who bravely shared her experience with the world in social media."

Dr. Adam Rubinstein, renowned for his dedication as a patient advocate and leading plastic surgeon based in Miami, is a frequent speaker on the global stage, sharing cutting-edge insights into cosmetic surgery techniques, treatments, and products. He has received training from world-renowned surgeons who are at the forefront of advancing plastic surgery methodologies. Additionally, Dr. Rubinstein has held key positions such as Chief of the Department of Surgery and the Section of Plastic Surgery at Jackson North Medical Center. He has also served on the editorial board of the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal published by the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Moreover, he holds voluntary clinical assistant and associate professorships in plastic surgery at the University of Miami, NOVA Southeastern University, and the Florida International University (FIU) College of Medicine. Dr. Rubinstein also serves as clinical faculty for the University of Miami, Larkin Hospital, and the Cleveland Clinic Plastic Surgery Residency Programs in Florida.

Consistently recognized as one of America's top Plastic Surgeons since 2007, this accolade adds to his extensive list of achievements. Dr. Rubinstein has been featured in every edition of the South Florida Super Doctors list during the same period. Newsweek magazine has acknowledged him as one of the top 30 plastic surgeons in the nation, and he is prominently featured in the popular TV show "My Killer Body" on Lifetime.

About Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein

Dr. Rubinstein is not only a distinguished plastic surgeon but also a dedicated patient advocate. He is passionately committed to providing insights into various aspects of plastic surgery, empowering patients with the knowledge to navigate this field safely and effectively. His mission is to assist individuals in making informed decisions about the latest and most innovative procedures. For more information, visit his social media channels, including YouTube and Instagram (@drrubinstein and @plasticsurgerytruths), SnapChat (@drrubinstein), and Facebook page (@MiamiPlasticSurgeon). Visit his official website at www.dr-rubinstein.com.

Dr. Adam J. Rubinstein is a Board-Certified and Award-Winning Plastic Surgeon. He has served as the Chief of Plastic Surgery and Chief of the Department of Surgery at Jackson North Medical Center in Miami, FL. Dr. Rubinstein specializes in comprehensive surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments for both women and men. He is readily available to discuss the latest innovations and procedures to help individuals make well-informed choices.

