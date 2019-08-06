Dr. Ajit Singh Joins Ibex Medical Analytics' Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibex Medical Analytics, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics, announces today that Dr. Ajit Singh, managing director of Artiman Ventures, a Silicon Valley based VC firm, is joining its advisory board.

Dr. Singh brings over 30 years of academic, medical and business experience to Ibex. Prior to Artiman, he has served as the global President and CEO of Siemens Oncology and Siemens Imaging Systems. Subsequently, he was the CEO of BioImagene, a digital-pathology based cancer diagnostics startup acquired by Roche. Dr. Singh also serves as adjunct professor at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and a member of the Board of Trustees at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Foundation. Additionally, he is a senior advisor to the Tata Trusts Cancer Care Initiative.

Dr. Singh is a published author and holds a PhD. in Computer Science from Columbia University, specializing in Artificial Intelligence, as well as a master's in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University and a bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from Banaras Hindu University.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Singh join us and welcome his insights, advice and direction. We are now growing our customer base while expanding our product offering, and we would benefit tremendously from Ajit's vast experience in early stage life sciences companies, artificial intelligence and digital pathology. We look forward to working with Dr. Singh on growing our business as more and more labs recognize the accuracy and efficiency gains our product delivers," said Joseph Mossel, Ibex Medical Analytics' Co-Founder and CEO.

"I am excited to get the opportunity to advise a team that is so passionate about applying artificial intelligence to improve cancer diagnostics. The opportunity for improving cancer care with AI is huge and the team at Ibex is perfectly positioned to spearhead the adoption of AI-based technologies in pathology and transform their leading technology into a commercial success", Said Dr. Ajit Singh

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex Medical Analytics was founded by Joseph Mossel and Dr. Chaim Linhart. Ibex provides the first-ever AI-based cancer diagnosis solution in routine clinical use in pathology labs, supporting pathologists in delivering accurate, rapid and objective diagnosis and prostate biopsies. Ibex' product is deployed across the laboratory's workflow and builds on deep learning algorithms developed by a team of data scientists, software engineers and pathologists. The company has recently raised $11 million from prominent VC funds and corporate investors. For more information visit us at www.ibex-ai.com .

