Dr. Alan J. Bauman Receives “#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon” in the 2023 Aesthetic Everything® Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, IAHRS, FISHRS was named "#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon" in the 2023 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.

His win in the Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards is the most recent accolade of many earned by Dr. Bauman. A full-time hair restoration physician and hair transplant surgeon, he is one of only some 200 physicians worldwide to achieve certification from the American and International Board of Hair Restoration Surgery. He is the first-ever hair transplant surgeon to be formally accepted as an Intercoiffure America Industry Partner, and amongst the elite surgeons accepted by the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons.

"For almost 25 years, I have devoted my practice to pioneering hair restoration procedures that improve the lives of those struggling with hair loss. This is our mission, and the driving force of Bauman Medical. I'm honored and humbled to be recognized as a five time '#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon' & 'Top Hair Restoration Surgeon of the Decade,' in the Aesthetic Everything® Awards. I could not have achieved these goals without the devotion and support of my entire team at Bauman Medical. I wish to dedicate these awards to the 30,000 plus patients that have put their trust in me; they are the true inspiration for my work," stated Dr. Bauman.

Dr. Bauman founded Bauman Medical in 1997, a 12,000 sq ft "Hair Hospital" in Boca Raton, Florida. He is known for pioneering numerous technologies in the field of hair restoration, including minimally-invasive FUE Follicular Unit Extraction, VIP|FUETM No-Shave Hair Transplant, Low-Level Laser Therapy, PRP Platelet Rich Plasma, PDOgro™, Eyelash Transplants and others.

Dr. Bauman's compassionate, patient-oriented philosophy and individualized artistic approach to protecting, enhancing, and restoring the health and appearance of the hair and scalp has provided life-changing solutions for thousands of patients. He has treated over 30,000 patients, performed over 10,000 hair transplant procedures, and administered over 8,000 PRP treatments.

To learn more about Dr. Bauman and Bauman Medical, visit https://www.baumanmedical.com

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry.

