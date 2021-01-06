Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer will receive 2021 Appeal of Conscience Award

During his more than 25 years at Pfizer, Dr. Bourla has built a diverse and successful career, holding a number of senior global positions across a range of markets and disciplines. Prior to taking the reins as CEO in January 2019, he served as Pfizer's Chief Operating Officer beginning in January 2018, responsible for overseeing the Company's commercial strategy, manufacturing, and global product development functions. Previously, Dr. Bourla served as Group President of Pfizer Innovative Health, which comprised the Consumer Healthcare, Inflammation & Immunology, Internal Medicine, Oncology, Rare Disease and Vaccines business groups.

He began his career with Pfizer in 1993 in the Animal Health Division as Technical Director of Greece. He held positions of increasing responsibility within Animal Health across Europe, before moving to Pfizer's New York Global Headquarters in 2001. From there Albert went on to assume a succession of leadership roles. Bourla a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, holds a PhD in the Biotechnology of Reproduction from the Veterinary School of Aristotle University.

Previous Honorees:

Past recipients of the Appeal of Conscience Award include: Bernard Arnault, Mary Barra, Barbara Bush, Michael Bloomberg, John Elkann, Alex Gorsky, Timetheus Höttges, Robert Iger, Muhtar Kent, Coretta Scott King, Christine Lagarde, Brian Moynihan, Virginia Rometty, Stephen A. Schwarzman, Stephen Ross, Johann Peter Rupert, Daniel Vasella and Paul Volcker.

About the Appeal of Conscience Foundation:

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation, under the leadership of Rabbi Arthur Schneier, has worked worldwide on behalf of religious freedom, human rights, peace co-existence and mutual understanding since 1965. To uphold the principle "live and let live" is the Appeal of Conscience Foundation's continuing goal. An interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders, this international organization promotes mutual understanding, peace and interreligious cooperation and provides a voice of conscience to protect minorities. www.appealofconscience.org

