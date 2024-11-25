DR. ALESSIO FASANO APPOINTED AS CHIEF SCIENCE AND MEDICAL OFFICER

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, a global leader in consumer health, hygiene and nutrition products, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alessio Fasano as the Chief Science and Medical Officer of the company's Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) business. A highly regarded scientific researcher and published author, Dr. Fasano will be responsible for creating and leading MJN's global science programs and further innovating the company's product portfolio which includes Enfamil® and Nutramigen®.

Dr. Alessio Fasano MD

Dr. Fasano joins Reckitt/MJN from Mass General Brigham and will manage the science program for a $3.2B brand underpinned by robust clinical evidence that translates into innovative nutrition solutions for consumers. This newly created role will apply Dr. Fasano's talent and experience in medical science to help pioneer the next generation of nutrition products for people across multiple life stages, from infants to aging adults.

"Mead Johnson was built on a foundation of science-based nutrition nearly 120 years ago, so we're honored to have a medical scientist of Alessio Fasano's caliber steering our scientific integrity and advancements," said Susan Sholtis, President of MJN. "Under Dr. Fasano's leadership, we will continue our journey of providing trusted nutrition products to families all over the world."

Dr. Fasano comes to MJN with a highly esteemed career, currently as the W. Allan Walker Chair of Pediatrics at Mass General Brigham, Professor of Pediatrics, and Professor of Nutrition. He is the Chief of the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Vice Chair of Research and Director of the Mucosal Immunology and Biology Research Center at Mass General for Children. With more than 25 years of expertise in pediatric nutrition, Dr. Fasano is widely considered an expert in celiac disease, the gut microbiome, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. He has authored more than 450 peer-reviewed papers, filed more than 160 patent applications, and he has been cited over 69,000 times and since 2019 he has been among the Highly Cited Clarivate Researchers (top 1%) Worldwide.

"I am humbly honored and extremely excited to join Mead Johnson Nutrition to contribute to bringing the best nutritional science to clinical fruition for the most vulnerable populations, including infants, children and the elderly population," said Dr. Fasano, Chief Science and Medical Officer of MJN. "Our knowledge in this field has reached a level of maturity and can now be deployed in the care of a multitude of people who will benefit tremendously in reaching their goal of living healthier lives," he continued. "By continuing in my academic roles as Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Nutrition, I will act as a bridge between academia and industry as we pursue crucial partnerships to bring superb science to medical fruition," concluded Dr. Fasano.

Dr. Fasano will be based out of MJN's headquarters in Evansville, Indiana, and will continue his activity as an ad hoc reviewer for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), serving as chair to many NIH study sections.

