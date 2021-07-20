Dr. Alessio Fasano Joins Nemysis Ltd's Scientific Advisory Board

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A pediatric gastroenterologist, Alessio Fasano, MD, is head of the Mucosal Immunology and Biology Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In 2000, his group discovered zonulin, a protein that regulates intestinal tight junctions and is associated with gut dysbiosis. His basic research focuses on bacterial pathogenesis, gut microbiome composition and function in health and disease, the regulation of gut permeability, intestinal mucosal biology and immunology. He is director of the Center for Celiac Research and Treatment at MGH and widely sought after as an expert in celiac disease, intestinal permeability and autoimmune disorders. Dr. Fasano is the author of several research papers and books on celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

Nemysis Ltd

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Fasano to our SAB. His vast and in-depth knowledge will be tremendously valuable as we move our pipeline of novel enzymatic therapy for gluten intolerance toward the clinical phases of development," said Danilo Casadei Massari, Chairman and CEO of Nemysis Ltd.

"It is a pleasure to have Alessio serve on Nemysis' scientific advisory board. His deep expertise in celiac disease and gluten intolerance will be instrumental as we pursue therapeutic opportunities in these areas," said Maria Cristina Comelli, Chief Scientific Officer of Nemysis.

"There is substantial untapped potential to target celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity," said Dr. Fasano. "I welcome the opportunity to work with Nemysis' scientific leaders and SAB to bring new treatments to patients."

About Nemysis:

Nemysis LTD, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis' novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

Nemesis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled-repeat-dose clinical trials.

www.nemysisltd.com

Danilo Casadei Massari, Chairman of the Board

Nemysis Ltd -Suite 4.01 Ormond Building-31-36 Ormond Quay Upper-Arran Quay, Dublin 7, D07 F6DC +35315313450

[email protected]

Related Images

dr-alessio-fasano.jpg

Dr. Alessio Fasano

SOURCE Nemysis Ltd