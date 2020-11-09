Dr. Alex Rovira from Hospital Vall d'Hebron joins SyntheticMR's Medical Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Rovira is Head of Neuroradiology at Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona and a Professor of Radiology and Neuroimmunology. He is specialized in diagnostic neuroradiology with particular interest in demyelinating diseases, stroke, neuro-oncology and head and neck tumors. He is past president of the European Society of Neuroradiology and served as Co-Chairman of MAGNIMS (European Multicenter Collaborative Research Network on MRI in MS). He is on the editorial boards of Neurology, Neuroradiology and MS Forum, and member of the International Advisory Board on Clinical Trials in MS.

"I have collaborated with SyntheticMR for a few years now and I am a strong believer in the benefits of quantitative MRI," says Dr Rovira. "I look forward to working with the team at SyntheticMR to create a robust and clinically valuable product that can benefit our patients."

"Dr Rovira has provided valuable guidance to us at SyntheticMR in the past, and we are pleased to welcome him to our newly established Medical Advisory Board," says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO SyntheticMR. "We work hard to ensure we deliver products and features that are robust and reliable, of high quality and with clear clinical value. Dr Rovira's extensive experience will be important for us as we continue to develop our product within neuroradiology."

