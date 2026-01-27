Dr. Alexander "Alex" Eastman Named 2025 Reserve Officer of the Year by the Dallas Police Assist the Officer Foundation

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Police Assist the Officer Foundation (ATO) has named Dr. Alexander "Alex" Eastman the 2025 Reserve Officer of the Year, recognizing his service as a Dallas Police Department Reserve Officer and his long-standing impact as a tactical medic and SWAT physician supporting officers in Dallas' highest-risk operations.

Dr. Alexander Eastman

Eastman, who has served with the Dallas Police Department Reserve program since 2010 and currently holds the rank of Reserve Lieutenant, received the award Saturday night at the 32nd Annual Cop's Cop Banquet and Gala in Dallas. The event is ATO's flagship annual celebration honoring exemplary service across the Dallas Police Department and the wider law enforcement community.

"This award is about service, and I'm honored to stand with the men and women who protect Dallas every day," said Eastman. "I've always believed that showing up, training hard, and taking care of each other is what keeps officers safe and helps families get through the hardest moments."

ATO leaders said Eastman was selected through an awards review process that includes peer nominations and committee vote, reflecting the trust he has earned through years of direct service to officers and their families.

During the gala, a tribute from the family of retired Dallas Police Sergeant Edmundo "Ed" Lujan highlighted Eastman's role in supporting officers during critical moments. Lujan nominated Eastman and credited him for his medical leadership and continued support following a life-threatening line-of-duty injury in 2015.

"The road back was long," Lujan's son said in remarks shared during the event. "He was treated by incredible doctors led by one of our very own reserves, Dr. Alex Eastman. His extended Blue Family was a big part of recovery."

Beyond his work as a reserve officer, Eastman has been recognized for advancing tactical and trauma medical support for law enforcement. Beginning in 2004, he helped pioneer the concept of embedding trauma-trained physicians directly with SWAT teams to provide immediate, forward-deployed care during high-risk operations. Alongside Dr. Jeffrey Metzger, Eastman helped co-found the Dallas Police Tactical Medic Program , contributing to training standards and operational practices designed to deliver life-saving care before an injured officer reaches the hospital.

Eastman has received multiple commendations for his actions and service , including the Dallas Police Medal of Valor (2017), and he has earned numerous department recognitions over the past decade. He currently serves as Chief Medical Officer for the Dallas Police Department, providing medical guidance and support for officers in the field.

About Dr. Alexander Eastman

Dr. Alexander "Alex" Eastman is a Dallas Police Department Reserve Lieutenant and tactical medic/SWAT physician who has served with the department since 2010. He is recognized for advancing forward-deployed tactical medicine models that bring life-saving care directly to officers during high-risk operations.

Email

Phone

Facebook

LinkedIn

X

SOURCE Alexander Eastman