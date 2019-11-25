Dr. Alexander Rivkin Reveals Gender Neutrality May Be the Next Big Cosmetic Surgery Trend

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Alexander Rivkin, the Los Angeles-based cosmetic surgeon who pioneered the Non-Surgical Nose Job, reveals a new cosmetic trend emerging: gender fluidity. As nonbinary fashion and beauty becomes more mainstream, from red carpet style to Mattel's new gender-neutral dolls, Dr. Rivkin reports patient requests have moved away from traditional femininity or masculinity in favor of a more fluid look.

"I don't see people coming in saying, 'I want to look androgynous,' but I'm seeing movement into the middle, aesthetically, where some women are choosing to do procedures that have been regarded as more traditionally male, and some men are choosing procedures that are more traditionally female," Rivkin told the Hollywood Reporter.

While most female patients were once requesting sloped noses and softening of features, Dr. Rivkin is now receiving requests for sharper angles with straighter jawlines and noses. For male patients, he has noted an uptick in lip and cheek enhancements in search of a more youthful and attractive appearance.

"This is a fairly new trend, but as someone who sees non-surgical aesthetic patients all day, every day for 16 years, it seems like there is a subtle shift happening. Women are requesting more procedures that convey confidence and strength, whereas men are asking for procedures that signal sensitivity. I think it is a sign of the times, a modern interpretation of beauty," says Rivkin.

At his Brentwood facility, Westside Aesthetics, Dr. Rivkin is happily answering the call for a less traditionally (or definitively) masculine or feminine aesthetic. Using a combination of Botox and precisely placed fillers, he is able to custom-tailor a treatment plan that suits each individual patient's needs and desires.

