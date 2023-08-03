Dr. Alexander Song Joins Los Angeles Cancer Network

News provided by

Los Angeles Cancer Network

03 Aug, 2023, 11:08 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), one of the leading cancer and blood disorder centers in Los Angeles, is proud to announce that Alexander Song, MD has officially joined its growing network. He will be practicing at LACN's Hollywood Presbyterian [1300 N. Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027] and Good Samaritan [1245 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 303, Los Angeles, CA 90017] clinics.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Song join our team," said Troy Simon, LACN's CEO.
"We look forward to him integrating into our Downtown and Hollywood patient communities."

Continue Reading
Dr. Alexander Song
Dr. Alexander Song

Dr. Alexander Song completed his medical education at Eastern Virginia Medical School. He continued to achieve his residency in internal medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He decided to pursue medical oncology & hematology as a specialty and completed his fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center in Winston Salem, NC, where he served as Chief Fellow.

Dr. Song is committed to providing the highest quality care to his patients. He has extensive research background with a focus on immunotherapy.

"I am excited to join Los Angeles Cancer Network," said Dr. Song, "because I will be able to provide compassionate and individualized care, work next to some of the best physicians in the nation and have access to cutting-edge clinical trials so I can better serve my patients. I look forward to getting to know the community."

Dr. Song is fluent in English and Korean.

To make an appointment with Dr. Song, please call (323) 760-9757. For more information, visit lacancernetwork.com.

About Los Angeles Cancer Network: 

The mission of Los Angeles Cancer Network is to provide unparalleled care to each patient that comes through our doors. We offer individualized treatment using the most recent and relevant proven advances in cancer care, curated with deliberation and compassion.

SOURCE Los Angeles Cancer Network

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.