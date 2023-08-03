Dr. Alexander Song Joins Los Angeles Cancer Network

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), one of the leading cancer and blood disorder centers in Los Angeles, is proud to announce that Alexander Song, MD has officially joined its growing network. He will be practicing at LACN's Hollywood Presbyterian [1300 N. Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027] and Good Samaritan [1245 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 303, Los Angeles, CA 90017] clinics.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Song join our team," said Troy Simon, LACN's CEO.

"We look forward to him integrating into our Downtown and Hollywood patient communities."

Dr. Alexander Song

Dr. Alexander Song completed his medical education at Eastern Virginia Medical School. He continued to achieve his residency in internal medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He decided to pursue medical oncology & hematology as a specialty and completed his fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center in Winston Salem, NC, where he served as Chief Fellow.

Dr. Song is committed to providing the highest quality care to his patients. He has extensive research background with a focus on immunotherapy.

"I am excited to join Los Angeles Cancer Network," said Dr. Song, "because I will be able to provide compassionate and individualized care, work next to some of the best physicians in the nation and have access to cutting-edge clinical trials so I can better serve my patients. I look forward to getting to know the community."

Dr. Song is fluent in English and Korean.

To make an appointment with Dr. Song, please call (323) 760-9757. For more information, visit lacancernetwork.com.

About Los Angeles Cancer Network:



The mission of Los Angeles Cancer Network is to provide unparalleled care to each patient that comes through our doors. We offer individualized treatment using the most recent and relevant proven advances in cancer care, curated with deliberation and compassion.

