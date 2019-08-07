Dr. Alfredo Galvez Appointed as Reliv International's Chief Scientific Advisor

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliv International, a 30-year-old wellness company located in Chesterfield, MO, announced today that Dr. Alfredo Galvez has been appointed as the company's Chief Scientific Advisor. Galvez has been associated with Reliv since 2013 and is best known for his groundbreaking work with lunasin, a naturally occurring soy peptide. Through scientific research and clinical trials, Galvez has proven that lunasin affects gene expression and is the first dietary ingredient shown to promote optimal health at the epigenetic level.

"Having Dr. Galvez in this role is extremely exciting," Reliv CEO, Ryan Montgomery said when he made the announcement. "His revolutionary work in epigenetics is going to be the biggest thing that we've seen in our 30-year history, and promises to be a game changer for both the wellness community and Reliv."

Galvez serendipitously discovered the soy peptide in 1996 as a postdoctoral researcher at UC Berkeley. He has a PhD in Genetics from UC Davis, majoring in molecular biology and cytogenetics. After completing his PhD, Galvez worked for the USDA-ARS at Washington State University and at the University of California Berkeley as a Research Biochemist and Geneticist. He currently holds 10 issued and two pending US patents on the lunasin technology.

Through Galvez, Reliv has exclusive rights to proprietary extraction processes and a novel epigenetic bioassay to produce highly bioactive (effective) and concentrated forms of lunasin. Reliv currently owns three patents relating to lunasin, and Galvez firmly believes that the company is way ahead of the curve in harnessing the power of this clinically proven superfood.

"You can't change your DNA blueprint, but you can influence how that DNA expresses itself," Galvez said. "And with LunaRich®, the first epigenetic superfood, Reliv has become the world's first nutritional epigenetics company."

Dr. Galvez is currently developing new product lines that will combine the power of lunasin and hemp extract. He believes that the synergistic effects of this formulation will provide health benefits that include cholesterol management, inflammation reduction, antioxidant benefits, improved immunity, cellular health, and more. "Reliv has always endeavored to remain on the cutting edge of nutritional science and there are no other ingredients out there more innovative and exciting than lunasin and hemp extract," he said.

Montgomery and Galvez believe that Reliv is leading the way in the budding field of nutritional epigenetics. Montgomery stated, "Reliv is committed to building on this emerging science and developing nutritional solutions with lunasin and other plant-based nutrients that help people take control of their lives."

"We're at the beginning of a nutritional revolution, and Reliv is leading the way," Galvez said.

Reliv International, based in Chesterfield, MO, produces nutritional supplements that promote optimal nutrition. Reliv supplements address core nutrition, targeted solutions and overall wellness through its line of RLV hemp extracts. Reliv is the exclusive provider of LunaRich® products, which optimize levels of lunasin, a soy peptide that works at the epigenetic level to promote optimal health. The company sells its products through an international network marketing system of independent distributors in 12 countries. Learn more about Reliv at reliv.com, or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

