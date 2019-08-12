Dr. Aliza A. Lifshitz celebrates the 10th anniversary of the "Vida y Salud" platform with HITN-TV

WESTON, Florida, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- SALUD al dia magazine welcomes Dr. Aliza Lifshitz, to their distinguished group of columnists and collaborators starting on September / October 2019 issue.

Aliza Lifshitz M.D. (la Doctora Aliza), is a renowned physician, author and health reporter. She is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of VidaySalud.com, the largest online source of health and medical information in Spanish. She is also the host of the "Vida y Salud" daily programming block on the HITN educational television network and the Spanish-language host for the HealthDay TV syndicated service.

For 20 years, she was the health expert for Univisión, appearing on both the television and radio networks. She has been a regular columnist for People en Español, Ser Padres and ImpreMedia. Her book, "Mamá Sana, Bebé Sano" (Healthy Mother, Healthy Baby) was the first bilingual book on pregnancy and childbirth.

Dr. Lifshitz maintains a private practice in internal medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She was president of the California Hispanic American Medical Association for four terms. She was Vice Chair of the Board of Blue Shield of California and Chair of its Foundation. She has served on numerous committees and commissions on the local, state and federal level and on the boards of several non-profit organizations.

Dr. Lifshitz has been named to Hispanic Business Magazine's list of"100 Most Influential Hispanics." She has received countless honors from, among others, the American Medical Association, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, the March of Dimes and the National Association of Physician Broadcasters.

About SALUD al día magazine : this is a fully SPANISH life style health magazine that offers hard-hitting, current and authoritative medical news with individual perspectives for our Hispanic readership, written by medical doctors and health professionals.

We are the Hispanic printed media channel of diffusion for excellence for private and public health organizations.

