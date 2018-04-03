Dr. Allen Gabriel Speaks On Annual BRAVE Day

"Our desire is that every woman following breast cancer is restored in their own personal way, not always through surgery. A woman wants to feel whole again," shares Dr. Gabriel, "There is a lack of awareness, and a lack of education of what the options are especially for patients in low income socioeconomic and minority groups." He also notes that "with so many changes in our health care system, it unfortunately negatively impacts the women we take care of."

Those interested in learning more about breast cancer patient rights can access the interview on the ASAPS Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/AestheticSociety/videos/10156115941814484/

"As a woman, a plastic surgeon, and an Aesthetic Society Board member I was both honored and delighted to conduct the Facebook Live session with Dr. Gabriel," said New York based aesthetic surgeon Tracey Pfeifer, MD. "The BRAVE Coalition is a great organization, helping women with their post breast cancer options. Social media is a great way to spread their message and I'm proud to be a small part of it."

BRAVE Day was celebrated nationwide this year on March 21st with the help of board certified plastic surgeons in the breast reconstruction industry to ensure women get the information they need to make better choices. Across the country Board Certified Plastic Surgeons and their teams were nominated to be recognized by breast cancer survivors. This year's events were sponsored in part by Allergan and Sientra.

About the BRAVE Coalition Foundation

The Breast Restoration AdVocacy and Education (BRAVE) Coalition Foundation was founded in 2013 by Christine Grogan and Marie Czenko to promote education and awareness of resources for breast cancer survivors regarding breast reconstruction options. The BRAVE Coalition mission is to give every breast cancer survivor the choice and opportunity to experience life beyond cancer as her whole self, however she defines it.

