Dr. Allyson Augusta Shrikhande Honored for Impact on Pelvic Health and Endometriosis as Top Leading Woman in Medicine in CIO Women Leaders

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

24 Jan, 2024, 09:54 ET

Dr. Ally is not just a practitioner, but a visionary dedicated to breaking the barriers that surround pelvic pain.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the premier, multi-disciplinary national leader in pelvic pain and endometriosis care, is founder-led and founder-created. Now, PRM is proud to announce that Dr. Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, co-founder, and Chief Medical Officer, has been honored in CIO Women Leaders' Top 10 Leading Women Leaders in Medicine, 2024.

Each year, CIO Women Leaders recognizes dedicated women leaders, who have not only excelled in their respective industries but have also been advocates of change and the delivery of exceptional service.

"Beyond medical prowess, Dr. Ally's mission is deeply personal." Reads the feature, "She seeks to amplify access to diagnosis and treatment for individuals who have long been dismissed and forced to endure the silent suffering of pelvic pain. In doing so, she is not only transforming healthcare practices but has also become a beacon of hope for those navigating the intricate challenges of persistent pelvic pain." – CIO Women Leaders Magazine

Having personally experienced the isolating impact of persistent abdominal pelvic pain, Dr. Ally would not accept the treatment solutions offered for pelvic pain patients. She sought a better way. After she too had been told her "tests looked normal", she sought to develop a better way to treat pelvic pain and created the PRM Protocol.

The PRM Protocol™ is a proprietary, simple, office-based procedure to treat the symptoms of chronic pelvic pain by a direct treatment of inflamed pelvic nerves and spastic pelvic muscles.

Impacting 15% of women and 10% of men, persistent abdominal pelvic pain is often misdiagnosed, overlooked, and undertreated. PRM was founded by Dr. Ally based on a mission to innovate, with a treatment protocol that is safer, more effective, and more comfortable.

At PRM, the outcome data is what guides decisions: PRM clinical data, based on thousands of patients nationwide, shows that after the PRM Protocol, 75% of patients note a statistically significant improvement in both pain and function.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

Media Contact: 

Theresa Porcaro
PRM
[email protected]  
+1 561-337-1185 

SOURCE Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine

