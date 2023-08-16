Dr. Alok Kumar Gupta Named Barton Associates' 2023 Locum Hero

News provided by

Barton Associates

16 Aug, 2023, 09:05 ET

Primary care locum tenens provider lauded for commitment to patients in 5th annual campaign

PEABODY, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates, a leading healthcare staffing company, announced that Dr. Alok Kumar Gupta has won its fifth annual Locum Heroes campaign.

Gupta, a primary care physician living in Danville, California, demonstrated a clear passion for providing quality healthcare services to patients as a locum tenens provider. He has also volunteered in his home country of India, where he and other professionals provide critical medical care to underserved tribal populations.

Continue Reading
Barton Associates' 2023 Locum Hero Dr. Alok Gupta (third from left) speaks with medical providers.
Barton Associates' 2023 Locum Hero Dr. Alok Gupta (third from left) speaks with medical providers.
Barton Associates' 2023 Locum Hero Dr. Alok Gupta (right) treats a patient.
Barton Associates' 2023 Locum Hero Dr. Alok Gupta (right) treats a patient.

"It's amazing—I did not think what I did was anything that special," Gupta said about being named Barton's 2023 Locum Hero. "Everyone likes to be recognized, so that is really nice. But it's all in a day's work. It's that relationship, that touch, that care, and that part of yourself that you give to a patient is what being a physician is all about."

The annual campaign recognizes and celebrates locum tenens healthcare providers who go above and beyond at work and in their daily lives. In addition to receiving a $2,500 award for himself, a $2,500 donation will be made in Gupta's name to the Anekant Community Center (ACC), a nonprofit based in La Mirada, California, that works to improve the health of southern Californians. Gupta chose ACC as the recipient of this donation.

A panel of judges composed of previous campaign winners, all with different medical backgrounds and specialties, selected Gupta as this year's Locum Hero. Nominated healthcare providers must prove they have worked at least one locum tenens assignment within the last year through any locum tenens staffing agency.

"Patients in underserved areas or at short-staffed healthcare facilities across the United States rely on the crucial services of skilled locum tenens providers for quality care," said Stacy Cyr, Director of Marketing at Barton Associates. "Dr. Gupta is a shining example of these selfless medical professionals and we are proud to name him this year's Locum Hero."

Read more about Gupta's locum tenens and volunteer work on Barton's website.

About Barton Associates
Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates.com.

SOURCE Barton Associates

Also from this source

Barton Associates Names Six Finalists in 5th Annual Locum Heroes Campaign

The Barton Companies to Hire 100+ New Grads Between June and August

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.