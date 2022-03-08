Dr. Aman Kaur, Renowned Women Leader in Dentistry, Joins tab32's Advisory Board

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the dental industry's #1 complete cloud-based technology platform, today announced the appointment of dental veteran Dr. Aman Kaur as a senior strategic adviser. The founder and president of Women in DSO ® (WinDSO), and CEO of AiM Dental Alliance, Dr. Kaur is a visionary thought leader whose insights and expertise will support tab32's mission to drive digital transformation and deliver the best patient outcomes and practice efficiencies across the industry.

With a fully integrated cloud platform delivering comprehensive end-to-end support and engaging patient experiences across the care continuum, including powerful Dental EHR, PMS, and data warehousing technology, tab32 empowers practices to accelerate growth and drive long-term profitability. The company's technologies are especially prized by Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) as they build out data infrastructure to manage, scale, and grow multi-practice businesses.

As CEO of a fast-growing DSO that partners with dental groups to scale businesses and provide operational support, Dr. Kaur brings a deep understanding of the needs of both practitioners and DSOs. She continually works with the VC and PE groups as an operating member and consultant for their DSO portfolios. Dr. Kaur has worked with multiple DSOs over her career in various executive roles and is very involved with Dental Vendors, DSOs, Not for profit and state Dental Associations developing business solutions, along with helping emerging dental organizations to build development and growth strategies.

Dr. Kaur's knowledge of the industry and commitment to giving back is especially visible in her work as an advocate for women DSO leaders. Since 2020, Dr. Aman Kaur has led WinDSO, the premier organization for women leaders in the DSO space, and has been a champion for women leaders across the industry. This March, WinDSO will host Empower and Grow 2022 , the group's inaugural summit, at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

"Dr. Kaur is a DSO pioneer with deep experience building back-end platforms and using new technologies to standardize operations and improve quality of care. Her strategic insights will be an incredible asset as we bring tab32's technologies to a broader audience in 2022," said Kiltesh Patel, CEO of tab32. "Dr. Kaur knows how to build a DSO from the ground up, and cultivate the talents of doctors, administrators, investors, and women leaders. We're delighted to welcome her to the tab32 team as we continue empowering dentists to scale their practices and boost revenues without compromising patient care."

"Kiltesh is that rare combination: a humble person who's also a genuinely visionary entrepreneur," Dr. Kaur said. "I've been deeply impressed by tab32's strategic clarity, and their commitment to building dental software that's clean, lean, and powerful without being bulky. Our industry is changing fast, and Kiltesh and the tab32 team are at the forefront of that transformation."

About tab32

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. DSOs have used tab32 platforms to track 13 million appointments, 9 million patients, and 100 million radiology x-rays, along with 15 million annual patient engagement messaging and, billion dollar of annual production revenues are managed by the platform. The platform is developed ground-up leveraging modern cloud architecture and design needs for scalability using Google GCP.

The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

