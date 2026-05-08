Dr. Amanda Wilson, CEO & Co-Founder of NorthStar, Named to The Washington Post Intelligence Health Care Council

Dr. Wilson joins an elite, invitation-only assembly of the nation's most influential health care leaders and policymakers shaping the future of American medicine

GIG HARBOR, Wash., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar, a pioneering force in technology-enabled, evidence-based addiction treatment, today announced that Dr. Amanda Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder, has been appointed to The Washington Post Intelligence Health Care Council—an exclusive, invitation-only body of the most influential senior executives, policymakers, and thought leaders driving the national conversation on the future of health care.

WP Intelligence is The Washington Post's premium suite of services providing senior executives with the insights and connections they need to navigate critical issues. Operating independently from The Post's newsroom, WP Intelligence encompasses invitation-only membership Councils across AI & Tech, Health Care, Energy & Climate, and Global Security. The Health Care Council was spotlighted in today's print edition of The Washington Post.

"Health care in America stands at an inflection point, and the decisions we make today will define the system our children inherit tomorrow," said Dr. Wilson. "With more than 49 million Americans struggling with alcohol and substance use disorders, the cost of inaction is measured in lives, families, and futures. It is a profound honor to join this remarkable council of leaders who share an unwavering commitment to bold, evidence-based solutions. I look forward to bringing the voice of patients, clinicians, and innovators to these critical conversations and helping chart a path toward a more effective, equitable, and humane system of care."

A board-certified addiction medicine physician, entrepreneur, and nationally recognized voice on the future of behavioral health, Dr. Wilson has spent her career at the intersection of clinical excellence and transformative innovation. As CEO and Co-Founder of NorthStar, she leads one of the country's most ambitious efforts to modernize addiction treatment—pioneering a fully virtual, year-long program that combines pharmacogenomic testing, medication, nutrient repletion, and remote monitoring to treat addiction at its biological root. Under her leadership, NorthStar has achieved an 85.7% patient success rate and a Net Promoter Score of 88.2, setting a new standard for what is possible in alcohol and substance use disorder care.

NorthStar has earned the backing of leaders across medicine, public policy, and business, including former U.S. Representative Patrick Kennedy and internationally recognized life and business strategist Tony Robbins. Dr. Wilson's appointment to the Council further cements her role as a defining voice in the national movement to elevate the standard of behavioral health care.

About NorthStar

NorthStar is a fully virtual, year-long alcohol and substance use disorder treatment program built on science, genetics, and compassion. Every patient is supported by a dedicated nine-person care team, using pharmacogenomic testing, medication, nutrient repletion, and remote monitoring to treat addiction at its biological root. With an 85.7% patient success rate and an NPS of 88.2, NorthStar is proving that when treatment is designed around the individual, sustained healing is possible. For more information, visit www.northstarcare.com.

About WP Intelligence

WP Intelligence is The Washington Post's premium suite of services providing senior executives with the insights and connections they need to navigate critical issues. WP Intelligence operates independently from The Washington Post newsroom and encompasses invitation-only membership Councils in the fields of AI & Tech, Health Care, Energy & Climate, and Global Security. For more information, visit wpintelligence.washingtonpost.com.

Media Contact:

Richard Sparkman

VP of Brand & Engagement, NorthStar

[email protected] | 253-384-5001

SOURCE NorthStar