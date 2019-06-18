Dr. Americus Reed II joins Somatix Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatix announced the appointment of Dr. Americus Reed II to Somatix as an Advisory Board Member.

Dr. Reed is an identity theorist and researcher in the field of marketing. He is the Whitney M. Young, Jr., Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where he has served on the faculty for two decades. Dr. Reed's primary research and consulting areas are in brand equity and identity loyalty.

Professor Reed's research has been published in top-tier academic journals including the Journal of Consumer Research, the Journal of Marketing Research and the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. His teaching interests include courses in Consumer Behavior, Marketing Research, Marketing Management, Organizational Behavior and Social Psychology.

Professor Reed received his PhD from the University of Florida, and his MS and BA degrees from Georgia State University.

"The vision of Somatix is one I deeply identify with. When technology and data can be a force for good, to change lives, and make this world a better place, that is when I want to be involved. Somatix's cutting edge gesture detection technology will create a water shed, game changing moment in the future of health care."

Eran Ofir, CEO and co-founder of Somatix says, "Dr. Reed's deep knowledge and proven experience in the areas of marketing, brand identity and consumer research will be of tremendous value to us as we commercialize our Remote Patient Monitoring platform, SafeBeing, in the US market".

Dr. Charles Herman, President and Chief Medical Officer of Somatix, adds, "Having personally worked with Dr. Reed at Wharton, I am aware of the great value that he has added to firms across a multiplicity of industries and how valuable he will be in accelerating Somatix's growth in the market."

About Somatix

Somatix is a software platform provider of wearable-enabled RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring) solutions for healthcare. Its cost-effective platform uses patented gesture detection technology and machine learning algorithms to analyze user's gesture data in real time. The algorithms remotely and passively detect physical and emotional indicators for generating insights on risk factors for adverse events, poor medical compliance, inactivity, falls, dehydration and more. This data delivers important clinical insights to healthcare providers, helping them maintain continuous contact with and improve the wellbeing of those under their care.

