Dr. Ameya Kulkarni Named Next Kaiser Permanente Executive Medical Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ameya Kulkarni has been named the next executive medical director of Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States, succeeding Dr. Richard McCarthy, who is retiring on Jan. 20, 2026.

As executive medical director, Dr. Kulkarni will lead the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, one of the East Coast's largest multispecialty medical groups. The medical group employs more than 1,800 physicians who practice across more than 65 medical and surgical specialties, delivering nation-leading health care to approximately 750,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

"For over a decade, Dr. Kulkarni has been a leader at Kaiser Permanente, earning a reputation for guiding teams to deliver extraordinary care that is easy and fast for patients to access," said Maria Ansari, president and chief executive officer of Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group and CEO of Northwest Permanente. "Appointing him to be the next executive medical director reflects our commitment to shaping the future of health care, with a focus on surpassing the expectations of the patients we serve."

A board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Kulkarni joined the medical group in 2013 and has held several key leadership positions, including chair of the Cardiovascular Institute. He spearheaded programs to manage complex conditions, including congestive heart failure and end-stage renal disease. Most recently, as associate medical director, his portfolio included leading Kaiser Permanente medical specialties, urgent care services, patient care experience and hospital strategy.

"As we celebrate Dr. McCarthy's retirement and thank him for his years of service, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Kulkarni as our new executive medical director," said Emily Holliman, interim regional president, Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States. "Dr. Kulkarni is a proven leader and a highly respected physician who combines clinical excellence with a deep commitment to top-notch care. His experience navigating the complexities of health care will be invaluable as we advance our mission to deliver high-quality, affordable care to our members across the Mid-Atlantic region."

Dr. Kulkarni's leadership at Kaiser Permanente has resulted in significant improvements in patient experience and outcomes. For example, he pioneered a one-day evaluation system for transcatheter aortic valve replacement, streamlining what is typically a multiweek process. His enhancements to acute care services have reduced unnecessary hospital admissions and improved outcomes for patients.

"Our mission at Kaiser Permanente is to revolutionize health care across the Mid-Atlantic region," Dr. Kulkarni said. "We are committed to making exceptional care easy to access because that is what patients and our communities deserve. We are dedicated to removing obstacles in healthcare. At Kaiser Permanente, our patients will discover it's easy to get great care."

Dr. Kulkarni received his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine, then completed his internal medicine residency at Columbia University Medical Center. He went on to pursue a cardiology fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco, with a focus on adult congenital heart disease, and then completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Kulkarni continues to practice medicine, and in 2025, was named a Top Doctor by Washingtonian Magazine, Northern Virginia Magazine and Arlington Magazine. He also regularly shares his expertise with the community through podcasts, media interviews and public presentations.

Outside of his role with the medical group, Dr. Kulkarni is currently serving a two-year term as president of the American Heart Association Greater Washington Region Board of Directors, where he leads initiatives to improve community health through better access to nutritious food, expanded CPR education, hypertension prevention, and support for overall well-being.

