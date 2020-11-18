Dr. Amir Talaei-Khoei Calls for Collaboration in AI and Vaccine Development for COVID-19

RENO, Nev., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associate Professor Amir Talaei-Khoei at University of Nevada, Reno believes SARS-COV-2 has motivated scientific community to battle the enhancing pandemic using interdisciplinary effort. Unfortunately, the scientists and pharmaceutical companies have not yet discovered any novel antiviral agents or vaccines that can be deployed, today. A part of this delay is what has been experienced in every drug and vaccine discovery; that is pathobiology of the virus.

Amir Talaei-Khoei2 Amir Talaei-Khoei1

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to advance computational methods for discovering new drugs or vaccines. Dr. Amir Talaei-Khoei thinks a performance-efficient AI method is needed that can suggest alternative drug structures while not being too extensive in computational processing. In recent years, AI models, learning from biomolecules, have been used for budget and fast development viral therapies and vaccine discoveries. AI methods using computers can predict the reaction of each structure drug molecules when it is exposed to the human body. "Availabilities of sufficient data is the problem that often vaccine discoveries using AI methods are facing", Dr. Amir Talaei-Khoei said, "However, COVID-19 has been generating huge number of cases that can feed the AI".

The role of AI for development and also deployment of efficient vaccine for COVID-19 is essential. It seems that there is no other way than benefiting from the computational power and advancements in AI methods available today. Currently, there are several scientists at research institutes and pharmaceutical companies that are targeting SARS-COV-2 utilizing AI.

Media Contact:

Amir Talaei-Khoei

775.440.7705

[email protected]

SOURCE Amir Talaei-Khoei