Dr. Amol Soin Reappointed to the State Medical Board of Ohio by Governor Kasich

Additionally, last month Dr. Soin attended the 20th Annual American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP) meeting in Orlando, Florida. At that meeting, Dr. Soin won the award for "Outstanding Research" from the society. Dr. Soin was the only physician to receive the outstanding research award. "I am pleased to see that the work and research we do at Soin Neuroscience got recognized from one of the leading pain management societies in world. I look forward to continuing more research and development with our portfolio of products and with other groups we are working with," Soin said. Dr. Soin was also recently elected president of the Society of Interventional Pain Management Surgery Centers and the ASIPP Foundation, which are affiliated organizations to the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians.

About Soin Neuroscience:

Soin Neuroscience (SNI) is a pharmaceutical startup company based in Dayton, OH that specializes in treating pain and other neurological conditions. Its lead compound, TV1001SR, is entering late stage trials to treat systemic sclerosis and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. SNI also has multiple other compounds in development including a way to restore functional motor and cognitive function after ischemic stroke, a method to treat intensive care unit myopathy, and is working on an option to treat Huntington's disease. The company was founded by Dr. Amol Soin who is also an inventor on most of the core technologies that are being developed. He can be reached at drsoin@soinneuroscience.com.

