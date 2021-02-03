Dr. Amy Doneen to Present Free Webinar on Woman's Health - The Importance of Healthy Arteries! on February 10, 2021

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor American Heart Month, Dr. Amy Doneen, DNP, ARNP will present a free one-hour webinar titled, "The Importance of Healthy Arteries!" Learn how to STOP Women's Heart Disease and its' related microvascular disease which can lead to chronic diseases such as dementia, type-2 diabetes, arthritis, kidney disease and more. The webinar offers a potentially lifesaving message: All vascular and microvascular diseases are potentially preventable!

"We now know that cardiovascular disease, the leading killer of American women has direct ties to other devasting diseases, such as Alzheimer's, type-2 diabetes, kidney disease and more. These can be prevented!" says Dr. Doneen, an international leader in the prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and medical director of the Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center in Spokane, Washington.

"Heart attacks and strokes are now striking women at younger ages than ever before. Even women in their 30s and 40s need to take action to optimize their heart health," adds Dr. Doneen, co-founder of the BaleDoneen Method of heart attack, stroke and diabetes prevention, practiced by hundreds of healthcare providers globally. "Because CVD remains underdiagnosed and undertreated in women, my goal with this webinar is to empower them with a science-based plan to protect their arterial health."

Dr. Doneen announced today the webinar will be available for viewing on February 10 at 5:30 p.m. PST https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83228849754. For the public and healthcare providers, the webinar discusses:

Red Flags for heart attack and stroke risk

Are heart attacks different for women than men?

How dementia, heart attacks and strokes can all be prevented

Why inflammation is the key to risk

Surprising root causes of CVD and inflammation

An action plan to ensure you don't become a statistic

Two peer-reviewed studies have shown that the BaleDoneen Method can prevent, stabilize or even reverse CVD. This evidence-based heart attack and stroke prevention plan includes personalized steps to help women of all ages achieve a health span that matches their lifespan, and live well without fear of a heart attack or stroke.

About Dr. Amy Doneen, DNP, ARNP: Dr. Doneen is the medical director of the Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center in Spokane, Washington and co-founder of the BaleDoneen Method. Also, Clinical Associate Professor at Washington State University College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor at Texas Tech Health Sciences, Assistant Professor at University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and co-author of the bestseller Beat the Heart Attack Gene, she has given more than 1,000 presentations and keynote speeches globally and published many studies in peer-reviewed journals. Her full bio is at http://theheartattackandstrokepreventioncenter.com/about-haspc/about-amy-doneen/

About the BaleDoneen Method: The BaleDoneen Method (BDM) offers a genetically guided, precision-medicine approach to detecting, preventing and treating CVD. Unlike standard care, which is based on checking patients for certain CVD risk factors, the BDM also uses advanced lab tests and imaging to check for hidden signs of arterial disease. For more information, visit baledoneen.com.

Click Here for the webinar at 5:30 PM PST on February 10.

