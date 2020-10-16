Dr. Amy Liao Receives the Wallace A. Coulter Award for Healthcare Innovation

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) announced today that Dr. Amy Liao, president of Brooks Life Science Services, has received the Biomedical Engineering Society's Wallace A. Coulter award for innovation in healthcare. The Coulter award recognizes an outstanding individual who has demonstrated a lifetime commitment to and made important contributions to patient healthcare. Dr. Liao will be speaking at the plenary session of the 2020 Biomedical Engineering Society's virtual meeting on Friday October 16, 2020.

"We are very proud to see Amy recognized by the Biomedical Engineering Society with this award," commented Steve Schwartz, CEO and president of Brooks Automation. "Amy's accomplishments with over 20 years in the field of genomics has led to breakthrough innovations in gene sequencing and gene synthesis, and in GENEWIZ, she built a company that has supported thousands of customers in their pursuit of scientific discoveries. All of us at Brooks congratulate Amy for this recognition of her achievements."

Dr. Amy Liao was appointed President of Brooks Life Sciences Services in April 2020. She joined Brooks in November 2018 following its acquisition of GENEWIZ, a global provider of genomics services, which she co-founded in 1999. Dr. Liao held various leadership positions during her tenure at GENEWIZ culminating in her appointment as Chief Executive Officer in January 2017. Dr. Liao received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from SUNY Stony Brook. She did her post doctorate studies at Columbia University before leaving to found GENEWIZ. She holds a B.S. in Biochemistry from Nankai University, China and an M.S. in Biochemistry from Tsinghua University, China.

