CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anand C. Thakur is recognized by Continental Who's Who for his excellence in the field of Pain Medicine.

Dr. Anand C. Thakur is an Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Specialist and Interventional Pain Physician who practices evidence-based pain management at ANA Pain Management P.C. Tackling the entirety of pain related issues, ANA Pain Management P.C. specializes in Medical Pain Management, Non Surgical, Interventional Spine Techniques, and Regeneration Medicine.



(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

With a primary specialty in Anesthesiology – Pain Medicine, Dr. Thakur considers himself a physician who treats the whole patient with emphasis on diagnosing pain. Boasting 23 years of experience as a Physician, Dr. Thakur makes a priority to spend a lot of time with each patient to ensure a thorough and comprehensive diagnosis treatment of pain issues. For new physicians entering the field, Dr. Thakur advises to focus on treating patients with the most up to date information and techniques. The key to his success is "getting up after failures."



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Thakur graduated from Pennsylvania State University and St George's University School of Medicine to receive his Medical Degree. Following that, he completed his residency at Hahnemann University Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and he completed his Fellowship at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Thakur is certified by the ABMS Board of Anesthesiology and the ABMS Board of Anesthesiology – Pain Medicine.



To further his professional career, Dr. Thakur is affiliated with St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital, the American Sociological Association, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia, and the Pain Medicine and the Spine Intervention Society.



Dr. Thakur dedicates this recognition to his mentors who were both leaders in the field of Interventional Medicine, F. Michael Ferrante (UCLA) and Peter S. Staats from Pain Medicine (John Hopkins University). He also dedicates this to his anesthesiology mentors, Stuart Weiss MD, PhD, David Smith MD, and Roger Bagshow. They were phenomenal teachers and mentors who taught by example and dialogue.



For more information, please visit www.anapain.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

