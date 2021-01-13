Dr. Andrea Mann to Lead PCOM Georgia's DO Program

Dr. Mann is well qualified for this position, having most recently served as the assistant dean for clinical education, chair of pediatrics, and associate professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the Jerry M. Wallace, Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Buies Creek, North Carolina. She has 20 years of experience in academic medicine with close to five years at the dean's level with a record of accomplishment as a leader, administrator, educator, innovator, mentor and advisor.

Dr. Mann describes herself as "a solid, flexible, optimistic, and introspective leader who is approachable and never backs down from a challenge." Her style is to "empower and encourage people to become the very best versions of themselves."

She said, "Serving the underserved is fundamental to my core belief as a servant leader and as a physician. My true commitment lies in not only contributing to the shaping of physicians who are exceptionally competent and knowledgeable, but also who are compassionate, empathetic, and deeply care for and understand the whole patient."

Dr. Mann is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in Biology. She earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, Pennsylvania, in 1999, and completed an internal medicine and pediatrics residency in 2003 at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, her hometown.

Established in 2005, PCOM Georgia is a private, not-for-profit, accredited institute of higher education dedicated to the healthcare professions. The Suwanee, Georgia, campus is affiliated with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, a premier osteopathic medical school with a storied history. PCOM Georgia offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, and physical therapy and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies. Emphasizing "a whole person approach to care," PCOM Georgia focuses on educational excellence, interprofessional education and service to the wider community. www.pcom.edu.

