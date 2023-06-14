Dr. Andrés Bratt-Leal to Present at the 2023 International Society for Stem Cell Research Annual Meeting Focus Sessions

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. co-founder and Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Andrés Bratt-Leal, PhD, will present "Enabling Autologous iPSC-Derived Cell Therapies with Predictive Genomics," during the Focus Sessions taking place during this week's 2023 International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) Annual Meeting in Boston, Mass.

 His presentation will cover experiences with induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) program advancement and progression into GMP-Compliant manufacturing for pre-clinical and clinical development.

Dr. Andres Bratt-Leal, co-founder and SVP, R&D, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.
Dr. Bratt-Leal will also join the panel discussion, "Functional Investigation and Clinical Development of iPSC-Based Therapies," featuring first-hand experience from leading experts in the field. The panel discussion will cover a broad range of topics including selecting methodological approaches for iPSC generation and differentiation, GMP-compliant manufacturing, pre-clinical and clinical study design, and clinical-trial management.

Aspen Neuro is working to develop an autologous cell therapy designed to replace lost dopamine neurons for people with Parkinson's Disease (PD). Currently there is no disease-modifying treatment for PD, the second most common neurodegenerative disease affecting more than 10 million patients worldwide. One of the advantages of the autologous approach is that it will not require immunosuppressive drugs.

The ISSCR annual meeting gathers the world's leading scientists, clinicians, business leaders, ethicists and educators from more than 65 countries to commemorate 20 years of excellence, advances, and contributions of stem cell research and regenerative medicine.

The "Functional Investigation and Clinical Development of iPSC-Based Therapies" Focus Session is sponsored by Allele Biotechnology.

About Aspen Neuroscience
Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a development stage, private biotechnology company focused on personalized (autologous) cell therapies. The company is developing iPSC-derived therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical need, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease (PD) and extending across the brain and affected organs.

A leading iPSC platform company, Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest artificial intelligence and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and characterize pluripotent-derived cell medicines, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and QC. For more information and important updates, please visit aspenneuroscience.com.

