Dr. Andrew Lofman, MD, FACS, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Named 'Top Doc' by HOUR Detroit and Holding Open House to Introduce New Noninvasive Treatments

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading plastic surgeon in metro Detroit, Dr. Andrew Lofman is proud to have been named one of HOUR Detroit's top doctors on its 'Top Docs' list. The honor is determined by doctor peer voting and acknowledges excellence in various fields of medicine.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to have been given this honor," Lofman said. "And the fact that it is determined by my peers makes receiving it that much more special and rewarding. I am in excellent company with the other doctors on the list."

Dr. Andrew Lofman

The HOUR Detroit 'Top Docs' list comes out annually and names the best of the best in the medical field across a variety of specialties.

In addition to the honor, Dr. Lofman is proud to introduce a host of noninvasive procedures that offer even more versatility and cosmetic solutions to his patients. These treatments address facial tone and texture, wrinkles, acne, acne scarring, double chin, excess body fat, unwanted hair and more.

Among the new services are EMSCULPT, Kybella, ICON Cynosure Laser and a variety of chemical peels. Dr. Lofman's practice also provides injectable services for facial wrinkles and volume loss including Botox, and Juvéderm.

"I am ecstatic to help our patients look and feel younger and more refreshed through these highly popular and highly effective services, many of which have little or no downtime," he said. "To expand our offerings, we can help women achieve their cosmetic goals in a way that works best for them."

The open house will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and will feature live demonstrations of EMSCULPT, giveaways, a free skincare analysis by SkinCeuticals and champagne and hors d'oeuvres. Further, attendees can earn gift certificates with the purchase of procedures and products.

"Our patients are always our number one priority and we are consistently looking for new ways to deliver the results they want," Lofman said. "And our noninvasive treatments can do just that, both as standalone procedures and as a complement to cosmetic surgery procedures."

In addition to the new noninvasive procedures offered at Dr. Lofman's practice, he has been providing plastic surgery treatments for over a decade, including breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, breast reconstruction and eyelid lift.

To learn more about the open house or any of Dr. Lofman's procedures, please contact his office at 248-540-2100 or visit DrAndrewLofman.com.

SOURCE Dr. Andrew Lofman

Related Links

http://www.DrAndrewLofman.com

