DR. ANDREW WEIL AND DAUGHTER DIANA WEIL UPDATE ANTI-INFLAMMATORY FOOD PYRAMID FOR 2026 AFTER 20 YEARS

The refreshed Dr. Weil's Anti-Inflammatory Food Pyramid™ modernizes one of the best-ranked diets by U.S. News & World Report and anchors the launch of the new Weil Nutrition Corner™ Substack.

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Weil, M.D., world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, and Diana Weil, MS, CNS, LDN, today unveiled a modern redesign of Dr. Weil's Anti-Inflammatory Food Pyramid - its first major update in 20 years, commemorating two decades since the pyramid's original release.

After 20 years, Dr. Weil’s Anti-Inflammatory Food Pyramid has been thoughtfully refreshed - preserving the same science-backed foundation while simplifying how we eat for lifelong health today. A clear, visual framework for anti-inflammatory living, longevity, and food as medicine. Watch the refresh animation. Speed Speed Dr. Weil's refreshed Anti-Inflammatory Food Pyramid simplifies the original 16 food categories into five clear tiers organized by frequency and proportion, reflecting how people eat today. Dr. Weil and Diana Weil's 2026 "Heal With Every Meal" Anti-Inflammatory Nutrition & Recipes Food As Medicine Special Interest Publication (magazine), featuring Dr. Weil's Refreshed Anti-Inflammatory Food Pyramid, available (Jan - Mar 2026) nationwide at retail where magazines are sold and online.

Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the "Best Diets" for three consecutive years, Dr. Weil's Anti-Inflammatory Diet has long been regarded as a trusted, science-based approach for sustainable eating and long-term health. The refresh arrives amid renewed national attention on nutrition and public health, underscoring the enduring relevance of Dr. Weil's Anti-Inflammatory Food Pyramid - a framework shaped by decades of research on inflammation, chronic disease, and long-term well-being. The refreshed pyramid presents these principles in a clearer, more accessible visual format designed for how people learn, cook, and eat today.

The most significant update is a streamlined visual structure, consolidating the original 16 food groups into five major tiers organized by frequency and proportion:

Unlimited: Vegetables, herbs and spices, cooked Asian mushrooms 3 - 5 servings daily: Whole and cracked grains, fruits, tea, healthy fats 1 - 2 servings daily: Seafood, whole soy foods, beans and legumes Occasional: Healthy sweets (especially dark chocolate), pasta, dairy, eggs, other proteins Daily: Supplements

Originally developed to help reduce chronic inflammation and lower the risk of related conditions - including heart disease, certain cancers, and Alzheimer's disease - the Anti-Inflammatory Diet emphasizes foods rich in fiber, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids that support immune health, metabolic balance, and longevity.

"The anti-inflammatory diet has always been about simplicity - choosing foods that support health, balance, and longevity," said Dr. Weil. "It was never meant to be a short-term or weight-loss plan, but a lifelong way of eating grounded in science. We wanted the refreshed pyramid to reflect that purpose while meeting people where they are today."

The updated pyramid is also featured in a new 100-page Special Interest Publication dedicated to anti-inflammatory living, available on retail shelves nationwide January through March 2026. The publication includes the redesigned pyramid, practical guidance, and recipes for everyday use.

The pyramid further anchors Weil Nutrition Corner™, the father-daughter team's Substack newsletter offering evidence-based nutrition education, recipes, and interactive courses.

"This redesign bridges generations - honoring the foundation my father created while presenting it in a way that feels fresh, modern, and practical for today's readers," said Diana Weil.

About Andrew Weil and Weil Nutrition Corner™

Andrew Weil, M.D., is a world-renowned leader in integrative medicine and founder of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona. Together with his daughter, Diana Weil, MS, CNS, LDN, he co-leads Weil Nutrition Corner™, a digital education platform focused on anti-inflammatory living, longevity, and food as medicine.

For more information, visit: DrWeil.com | WeilNutritionCorner.substack.com

