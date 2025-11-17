NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and innovator Andy Khawaja , of Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform - a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, has been recognized as one of the top "Visionary Leaders Defining Success in 2025" by Executive Lens Magazine for his pioneering work developing artificial intelligence technology.

As a world-renowned fintech leader known for building secure digital payment technology, Dr. Andy Khawaja's career has been rooted in innovation with purpose. His early contributions helped shape the foundations of the global digital economy, and the 2020 pandemic further solidified his commitment to creating technology that protects and empowers communities worldwide.

Andy Khawaja sought to create AI technology that strengthens human resilience, enhances global security, and supports long-term societal progress and well-being.

Today, through Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform (AIDP), Dr. Andy Khawaja leads groundbreaking work across healthcare, defense, mental-health support, and future space-exploration systems. Under his direction, AIDP develops AI solutions designed to address a wide array of global challenges. These include tools that support early medical diagnostics and emergency response, as well as advanced defense technologies built to save lives rather than to take lives.

"My goal is to bring peace all around the world. AIDP is innovating for cybersecurity and defense, but for a different reason. We are building technology to save lives rather than take lives. I personally have been a witness to war and violence. I've seen these horrific casualties amongst the innocent first-hand. These realities are hard to witness and even harder to unsee. But while the world may always know the unfortunate aspects of war, I want to innovate for defense in a positive way by creating AI technology for defense and cybersecurity that will protect the innocent and save lives," Andy Khawaja says.

The Executive Lens Magazine article showcases Dr. Khawaja's unique philosophy of leadership—one grounded in responsibility, discipline, and intention.

"The world does not wait for the perfect time," Andy Khawaja says. "You either build what is needed or you let the moment pass. I choose to build."

Dr. Andy Khawaja also emphasizes the importance of AI built with accountability and integration in mind. He says, "We build technology with collaboration and integration at its core… ensuring solutions are grounded in real-world needs with simple means for application and implementation."

Looking ahead, Dr. Andy Khawaja's vision remains centered on securing a safer and more resilient future.

He says, "What we build today must protect tomorrow… technology that shields our children and generations to come."

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

