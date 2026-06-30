NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder of Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform , a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, Andy Khawaja was recognized in Beyond Exclamation magazine as the "Most Fearless Leader in Business."

Dr. Andy Khawaja is continually recognized with awards from all over the world that commend his abilities as a CEO, leader, and innovator. He has demonstrated these abilities by developing revolutionary, new technologies with his company Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform and his previous technology companies.

Dr. Andy Khawaja Touted as Most Fearless Leader in Business by Beyond Exclamation Magazine - Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform - CEO/Founder Andy Khawaja

Beyond Exclamation wrote, "Even though AIDP is still in its early stages, it will change the world and improve living conditions for all."

The article largely focuses on how AIDP is implementing artificial intelligence technology into countless industries, but also on the culture Andy Khawaja has embedded within his company to achieve success as a team.

"Everyone plays a role, and everyone contributes," Andy Khawaja says, "…this is essential to our culture. On a day-to-day basis, we brainstorm and think outside of the box to bring new ideas to the table. This is how innovation is sparked."

Beyond Exclamation added, "Under Dr. Khawaja's inspirational leadership, AIDP is contributing to the competitive global platform by changing the world, creating a better future, and pushing technological and societal advancement. The company is not only bringing new ideas and products to the world, but it is also heavily influencing change and innovation."

This brief inside-look at Dr. Andy Khawaja as a CEO paints a vivid picture of why he has been such a celebrated.

Andy Khawaja proudly accepted the award and vowed that "innovation will never stop." He added, "We will continue to expand and grow AIDP for the sake of finding new ways to improve living conditions for mankind."

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

Contact:

David Herzog

Phone: +888-914-4169

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform