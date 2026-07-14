NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Andy Khawaja of Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform, a technology start-up creating AI technology for a safer, more comfortable future, was named "Most Iconic CEO" by Time Iconic magazine.

Time Iconic is a monthly publication with a focus on entrepreneurial achievement that highlights the challenges and successes of entrepreneurship. Its goal is to inspire others in their businesses.

Dr. Andy Khawaja was named "Most Iconic CEO" by Time Iconic magazine. (Image of Andy Khawaja Courtesy of Time Iconic Magazine)

Dr. Andy Khawaja is an excellent representation of entrepreneurial success, and his most recent venture – Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform – has been making headlines for its widespread achievements in AI technology for several years.

Andy Khawaja has been mentoring entrepreneurs for decades and inspiring them with his drive and focus on making the world a better place.

"We are implementing technology that will really make a difference around the world. I want to improve the quality of life for future generations. I want to bring peace all over the world," Dr. Andy Khawaja said.

Time Iconic highlighted Dr. Andy Khawaja's company in this cover feature and said, "The AIDP team is contributing to the competitive global platform by changing the world. They're pushing technological and societal advancement by not only bringing new ideas and products to the world, but also heavily influencing change and innovation."

Andy Khawaja was named "Most Iconic CEO" because of what he has accomplished, but also for his relentless ambition and drive to achieve more.

Time Iconic said, "The world will be a different place, a better place because of AIDP" but based on Andy Khawaja's notable innovations, the world has already become a better place because of his achievements on a global scale.

Andy Khawaja commented, "This is only the beginning, and I'm excited to bring more change to the world.

About Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform:

Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform is creating new AI technology for compatible systems and machines to build a safer, more sustainable future for mankind. Please visit http://www.ai-dp.com/ for more information.

Contact:

David Herzog

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +888-914-4169

SOURCE Artificial Intelligence Defense Platform