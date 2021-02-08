Dr. Angel Johnson Receives Annual Summit Award for Excellence in Care

JACKSON, Miss., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Health, in collaboration with its parent company, Centene Corporation, has recognized Dr. Angel Johnson of Hattiesburg Clinic - Purvis Family Practice Clinic with a national award for clinical excellence.

Practitioners are selected each year for the Summit Award for Excellence in Care based on their exemplary performance in a number of quality measures. Centene has sponsored this annual award since 2008.

"We are proud to honor Dr. Johnson with the 2019 Summit Award for Excellence in Care for her commitment to improving the many lives she touches in the Purvis community. It is an achievement well-deserved for a champion of exceptional patient care," said Aaron Sisk, plan president and CEO, Magnolia Health.

"I am honored to receive this award, and I appreciate the recognition," Johnson said. "I will continue to strive and work hard to provide the best possible care for our Medicaid population in Mississippi."

Dr. Jeremy Erwin, Chief Medical Director at Magnolia Health, said "Magnolia Health relies on quality providers like Dr. Johnson to meet the needs of our members. We're proud to recognize her dedication to the Purvis community, and look forward to our continued partnership so we can fulfill our purpose of transforming the health of Mississippi communities, one person at a time."

For more information, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

SOURCE Magnolia Health

Related Links

https://www.magnoliahealthplan.com/

