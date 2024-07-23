Dr. Angel Smith appointed as Executive Director of SmallSat Alliance.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallSat Alliance (SSA) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Angel Smith as its new Executive Director. Dr. Smith, a distinguished combat veteran and retired Marine Corps C-130 pilot, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the organization. With a background that includes serving as a former House Intelligence Committee staffer, where she oversaw the military intelligence portfolio and her most recent role as GM at Microsoft Corp., leading Strategic Global Enablement, Dr. Smith is poised to guide SSA into a new era of innovation and growth.

SSA has been at the forefront of advocating for proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations to enhance resilience against vulnerabilities and revitalize the industrial base. The Alliance successfully conceptualized and promoted the Hybrid Space Architecture, integrating large, exquisite satellite constellations with new commercial satellite architectures to create a cohesive and synchronized space environment.

Under Dr. Smith's leadership, SSA will continue to champion the commercial and small satellite economy, focusing on leveraging advancements in the tech sector to maximize the potential of low-cost constellations for government use. This includes exploiting the benefits of cloud computing, edge processing, AI/ML, and autonomous surface systems to support missions from LEO to cislunar orbits.

"I am thrilled to be selected to lead the SmallSat Alliance into an exciting future," said Dr. Smith. "With the Space Development Agency having successfully tested and validated the concept that small satellites can offer significant support to the warfighter, I am eager to collaborate with government entities alongside our member companies to leverage the power of commercial technology. Together, we will not only ensure victory in conflicts but also establish a robust deterrence against adversaries that threaten global democracy, positioning us to get to the left of conflict."

"There is no one who can truly appreciate the value of space to modern warfare and intelligence collection like a combat Marine pilot providing direct support to ground forces," added Charles Beames, executive chairman and founder, SSA. "Angel is a military leader, Washington insider, and one of the leading industry executives. I can speak for all the member companies in welcoming such an extraordinary professional to lead the Alliance and bring the full complement of American commercial know-how to win this new space race."

The SmallSat Alliance is dedicated to advancing the use of small satellite technologies and ensuring the U.S. remains at the cutting edge of space innovation. With Dr. Smith at the helm, the Alliance is well-positioned to continue its mission of fostering collaboration between the government and commercial sectors to secure America's leadership in space.

About the SmallSat Alliance

The SmallSat Alliance (SSA) is at the forefront of advancing the small satellite industry, with a particular focus on proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) systems. Our mission is to enhance national security and defense capabilities through the deployment and integration of innovative small satellite technologies. Comprised of industry leaders, academic researchers, and pioneering companies, the Alliance advocates for policies and initiatives that support the strategic growth of LEO satellite constellations. By fostering collaboration and driving technological advancements, the SmallSat Alliance is committed to ensuring our nation's security, resilience, and leadership in space. For more information visit smallsatalliance.org .

