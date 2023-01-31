Dr. Ann Kelleher to Receive the International Semiconductor Executive Summit's Highest Honour, the Hall Of Fame Award

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Semiconductor Executive Summits (I.S.E.S.) proudly announces it will honour technologist leader and sincere supporter of DEI in STEM education, Dr. Ann Kelleher, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Technology Development at Intel Corporation with its prestigious Hall Of Fame Award at this year's I.S.E.S. USA Gala Dinner Awards Celebration on March 7, 2023 in Arizona hosted in partnership with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

The Hall of Fame Award is the highest achievable honour through the International Semiconductor Executive Summits (I.S.E.S.) with recipients whom ascertain key influential, distinguished executives in the semiconductor ecosystem. The I.S.E.S. Hall Of Fame recognizes individuals for their exceptional contributions. Notably how they have had a vital impact in enhancing the entire semiconductor ecosystem through their global leadership and vision.

"Ann is a remarkable leader and the impact she has had on the semiconductor ecosystems from all elements associated with Leadership is just profound. With a unanimous vote from our Advisory Board Committee and naming her as this year's I.S.E.S. Hall of Fame Award winner was based on her exceptional leadership acumen and global respect among the technology industry community," said Salah Nasri, President of the International Semiconductor Executive Summits.

Dr. Ann B. Kelleher serves as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Technology Development at Intel Corporation. She is responsible for the research, development and deployment of next-generation silicon logic, packaging and test technologies that power the future of Intel's innovation.

Kelleher joined Intel in 1996 as a process engineer, going on to manage technology transfers and factory ramp-ups in a variety of positions spanning 200mm and 300mm technologies. She started her manufacturing leadership journey as the factory manager of Fab 24 in Leixlip, Ireland. She then moved to Chandler, Arizona, to manage Intel's Fab 12 facility, followed by serving as the site manager of Intel's Fab 11X fabrication facility in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. She then became general manager of the Fab Sort Manufacturing organization where she was responsible for all aspects of Intel's high-volume silicon manufacturing.

Kelleher holds a bachelor's degree, a master's degree and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, all from University College Cork in Ireland.

This year's International Semiconductor Executive Summits – USA will be hosted in Arizona on March 7th-8th. Gathering the industry's leaders who will demonstrate their excellence through their strategy, vision, execution, and market expectations.

About International Semiconductor Executive Summits (I.S.E.S.)

I.S.E.S. is where decision makers in Semiconductor Manufacturing connect to inspire, collaborate and share ideas in a trusted network. A leading industry associated that consists of members from the entire Semiconductor ecosystem responsible for the innovations in Equipment & Materials Manufacturers, OSATs, Foundries, IDMs, IC Design Houses, Software and Services to the actual end user such as High Performance Computing, AI, Automotive Electronics, 5G/6G and etc. I.S.E.S. hosts its Summits annually in the following regions: United States of America, Germany, Italy, Taiwan, China, and Singapore. The MEMS World Summit EU, China and South East Asia are I.S.E.S. Strategic Communities.

I.S.E.S. provides a unique industry platform dedicated for collaboration, where global leaders connect and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate the semiconductor industry.

Visit www.isesglobal.com to learn more, contact us, and connect with the International Semiconductor Executive Summits (I.S.E.S) on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/internationalsemiconductorexecutivesummit/), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9TjWccCFQfo) and WeChat.

