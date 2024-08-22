Dr. Anoop Raman Recognized as Emerging Leader by Managed Healthcare Executive

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbsoluteCare is proud to announce that Dr. Anoop Raman, our Chief Medical Officer of Complex Care, has been recognized as one of 13 Emerging Leaders by Managed Healthcare Executive. This prestigious award highlights individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in the healthcare industry.

AbsoluteCare focuses on the whole person, addressing our members' social determinants of health (SDoH), behavioral health, substance use, and physical health. This type of care—which serves clinically complex and vulnerable members—improves their quality of life and reduces healthcare costs for Medicaid and Medicare payers.

Dr. Raman has been integral to AbsoluteCare's success. He consistently drives excellence in member care and goes beyond medicine to improve our members' overall well-being, whether it be physical, mental, or other social determinants of health. His dedication to improving healthcare delivery and passion for health equity exemplifies the qualities celebrated by this award.

"We are thrilled to see Dr. Raman receive this well-deserved recognition," said Mike Radu, CEO of AbsoluteCare. "His unwavering commitment to our Beyond Medicine approach and dedication to push the healthcare industry forward have significantly contributed to our mission."

Dr. Raman expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "I am deeply honored to be recognized as an Emerging Leader by Managed Healthcare Executive. This award is a testament to the collaborative efforts of my colleagues and the entire AbsoluteCare team. Together, we strive to positively impact the lives of our patients and the healthcare community."

AbsoluteCare remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence, ensuring that our members receive the highest standard of care. We congratulate Dr. Raman on this remarkable achievement and look forward to his continued contributions to our organization and the healthcare industry.

About AbsoluteCare

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, AbsoluteCare is a leading value-based integrated healthcare provider. We go beyond medicine™ to provide comprehensive and preventive care to the most vulnerable populations. AbsoluteCare offers health services using a risk-bearing, PCP-driven care model. We treat the most clinically complex members of the communities we serve—many of whom face behavioral health, substance use, and SDoH challenges. AbsoluteCare tends exclusively to the needs of the high-risk population who persistently represent a disproportionate amount of unnecessary utilization and cost, regardless of whether they are engaged with other PCPs. We deliver this care in our Comprehensive Care Centers as well as in the communities we serve. In our almost 25 years, AbsoluteCare has consistently achieved unprecedented outcomes by addressing medical and psychosocial issues, as well as life's hardships that exacerbate chronic health conditions and complicate access to care. AbsoluteCare operates in seven markets: Baltimore and Prince George's County, MD; Cleveland and Columbus, OH; New Orleans, LA; and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, PA.

