Dr. Anthony Bared and Dr. Kevin Mosca Recognized for Excellence in Surgical Innovation and Patient Transformation

News provided by

Inspire Aesthetics Group

Nov 18, 2025, 09:00 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Aesthetics Group announces that two of its distinguished surgeons, Anthony Bared, MD, FACS and Kevin Mosca, DO, have been recognized as winners at The Aesthetic Awards 2025, one of the industry's most prestigious programs celebrating excellence in aesthetic medicine. Held annually, The Aesthetic Awards recognize the visionary physicians, practitioners, and organizations shaping the future of medical aesthetics. The program honors exceptional innovation, artistry, safety, and patient-centered results that set new standards of excellence each year.

Continue Reading
Anthony Bared, MD, FACS, Aesthetic Awards 2025 Winner
Anthony Bared, MD, FACS, Aesthetic Awards 2025 Winner
Kevin Mosca, DO, Aesthetic Awards 2025 Winner
Kevin Mosca, DO, Aesthetic Awards 2025 Winner

Best Patient Revision Rhinoplasty, Anthony Bared, MD, FACS – Miami, FL
Dr. Bared earned recognition for his exceptional work in revision rhinoplasty, addressing a complex nasal deformity caused by a primary rhinoplasty. Through meticulous repositioning of tip cartilages using septal grafts, he restored symmetry and natural nasal balance for the patient. Learn more about Dr. Bared's work at facialplasticsurgerymiami.com.

Best Surgical Body Shaping Enhancement, Kevin Mosca, DO – Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Mosca was honored for a transformative body contouring case featuring a comprehensive breast lift with implant replacement, full abdominoplasty with flank liposuction, and umbilicoplasty to achieve refined proportions and aesthetic harmony. Learn more about Dr. Mosca's work at drbocaraton.com.

Inspire Aesthetics Group Honors Exceptional Clinical Excellence
Chanda Fulgium, CEO of Inspire Aesthetics Group, highlighted the significance of this honor: Dr. Anthony Bared, MD, FACS, and Dr. Kevin Mosca, DO, embody the standard of excellence that defines our organization. Their mastery within their specialties—Dr. Bared in rhinoplasty and hair restoration, and Dr. Mosca in comprehensive aesthetic care—combined with their compassionate, patient-first philosophy, has transformed lives and raised the bar for care across our industry. This recognition is a testament not only to their exceptional technical skill but also to their unwavering dedication to achieving natural, meaningful results for every patient they serve.

Both Dr. Bared's and Dr. Mosca's work extends far beyond surgical precision—it restores confidence. They seamlessly merge advanced medical science with an artist's eye, earning the trust of patients and peers alike. We are proud to celebrate these well-deserved honors, which reflect their deep commitment to excellence and genuine care for each patient's journey.

About Inspire Aesthetics Group
Inspire Aesthetics Group is a leading platform for aesthetic plastic surgeons and providers, offering a comprehensive network of resources to support their growth and success. With a team of highly trained and experienced practitioners, the Inspire Aesthetics Group network of practices provides a wide range of services, including plastic surgery, hair restoration, non-surgical treatments, and more, designed to enhance both the physical appearance and self-confidence of their patients.

Media Contact 
John Doughney, Vice President of Marketing
[email protected]
inspireaestheticsgroup.com

SOURCE Inspire Aesthetics Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Inspire Aesthetics Group's Dr. J Epstein Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at The Aesthetic Show

Inspire Aesthetics Group's Dr. J Epstein Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at The Aesthetic Show

At The Aesthetic Show held in Las Vegas this June, J. Epstein, MD, FACS was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his 30 years of...
A New Era in Hair Restoration: Foundation Aesthetic Hair Restoration Method by Dr. J. Epstein Officially Launches within the Inspire Aesthetics Group

A New Era in Hair Restoration: Foundation Aesthetic Hair Restoration Method by Dr. J. Epstein Officially Launches within the Inspire Aesthetics Group

Foundation Aesthetic Hair Restoration is proud to announce the official rebranding of Dr. Jeffrey Epstein's renowned practice and the launch of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics