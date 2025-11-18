Dr. Anthony Bared and Dr. Kevin Mosca Recognized for Excellence in Surgical Innovation and Patient Transformation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Aesthetics Group announces that two of its distinguished surgeons, Anthony Bared, MD, FACS and Kevin Mosca, DO, have been recognized as winners at The Aesthetic Awards 2025, one of the industry's most prestigious programs celebrating excellence in aesthetic medicine. Held annually, The Aesthetic Awards recognize the visionary physicians, practitioners, and organizations shaping the future of medical aesthetics. The program honors exceptional innovation, artistry, safety, and patient-centered results that set new standards of excellence each year.

Anthony Bared, MD, FACS, Aesthetic Awards 2025 Winner Kevin Mosca, DO, Aesthetic Awards 2025 Winner

Best Patient Revision Rhinoplasty, Anthony Bared, MD, FACS – Miami, FL

Dr. Bared earned recognition for his exceptional work in revision rhinoplasty, addressing a complex nasal deformity caused by a primary rhinoplasty. Through meticulous repositioning of tip cartilages using septal grafts, he restored symmetry and natural nasal balance for the patient. Learn more about Dr. Bared's work at facialplasticsurgerymiami.com.

Best Surgical Body Shaping Enhancement, Kevin Mosca, DO – Delray Beach, FL

Dr. Mosca was honored for a transformative body contouring case featuring a comprehensive breast lift with implant replacement, full abdominoplasty with flank liposuction, and umbilicoplasty to achieve refined proportions and aesthetic harmony. Learn more about Dr. Mosca's work at drbocaraton.com.

Inspire Aesthetics Group Honors Exceptional Clinical Excellence

Chanda Fulgium, CEO of Inspire Aesthetics Group, highlighted the significance of this honor: Dr. Anthony Bared, MD, FACS, and Dr. Kevin Mosca, DO, embody the standard of excellence that defines our organization. Their mastery within their specialties—Dr. Bared in rhinoplasty and hair restoration, and Dr. Mosca in comprehensive aesthetic care—combined with their compassionate, patient-first philosophy, has transformed lives and raised the bar for care across our industry. This recognition is a testament not only to their exceptional technical skill but also to their unwavering dedication to achieving natural, meaningful results for every patient they serve.

Both Dr. Bared's and Dr. Mosca's work extends far beyond surgical precision—it restores confidence. They seamlessly merge advanced medical science with an artist's eye, earning the trust of patients and peers alike. We are proud to celebrate these well-deserved honors, which reflect their deep commitment to excellence and genuine care for each patient's journey.

About Inspire Aesthetics Group

Inspire Aesthetics Group is a leading platform for aesthetic plastic surgeons and providers, offering a comprehensive network of resources to support their growth and success. With a team of highly trained and experienced practitioners, the Inspire Aesthetics Group network of practices provides a wide range of services, including plastic surgery, hair restoration, non-surgical treatments, and more, designed to enhance both the physical appearance and self-confidence of their patients.

