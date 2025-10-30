Dr. Antoanella Calame Named "2025 Top Doctor"

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Dermatopathology proudly announces that its founder and director, Antoanella Calame, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, has been named one of San Diego's 2025 "Top Doctors" in Dermatopathology by the San Diego County Medical Society (SDCMS) in collaboration with San Diego Magazine. This peer-selected honor recognizes physicians who are most highly regarded by their colleagues for excellence in clinical expertise, integrity, and patient care.

Dr. Antoanella Calame

This marks the sixth consecutive year that Dr. Calame has been recognized as a Top Doctor and notably, she is the only dermatopathologist to receive this honor. This rare distinction reflects her unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care, medical education, and diagnostic precision.

For more than two decades, the San Diego County Medical Society has partnered with San Diego Magazine to identify and celebrate physicians most respected by their peers across the region. The annual Top Doctors list honors physicians who exemplify exceptional skill, integrity, and compassion in their practice.

For the 2025 selection, polling was open from May 6 through June 16, during which all licensed physicians in San Diego were invited to nominate colleagues within and outside their specialties to whom they would refer their own friends and family. Through this rigorous peer-review process, 885 physicians across 102 specialties were identified as this year's honorees. Each nominee's license and current practicing status were verified by the Medical Board of California, ensuring the integrity of the selection.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers as a 'Top Doctor'," said Dr. Calame. "This recognition reflects not only my personal commitment to patient care and medical education but also the dedication of the entire team at Compass Dermatopathology to providing the highest-quality diagnostic services for all of our patients."

Dr. Calame is the driving force behind Compass Dermatopathology, one of the nation's largest independent, dermatologist-owned dermatopathology laboratories. She devotes her full time to practicing dermatopathology, actively teaches dermatology and pathology residents, and maintains a limited clinical practice focused on complex dermatology cases.

This distinction underscores Dr. Calame's continued leadership in advancing dermatopathology and her dedication to supporting physicians with accurate, timely, and compassionate diagnostic expertise.

About Antoanella Calame, MD:

Dr. Antoanella Calame is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist. She is the founder and director of Compass Dermatopathology, a leading independent dermatopathology laboratory based in San Diego, California. Dr. Calame is passionate about medical education and patient care, serving as an educator for dermatology and pathology residents while providing expert diagnostic services to physicians nationwide.

About Compass Dermatopathology:

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Antoanella Calame, Compass Dermatopathology is one of the nation's largest independent, dermatologist-owned dermatopathology laboratories, serving physicians and clinics across the United States. The laboratory is dedicated to delivering accurate, timely, and personalized diagnostic services that empower dermatologists and clinicians to provide exceptional patient care.

For more information about Compass Dermatopathology, visit https://compassdermatopathology.com/ or call (858) 750-2983.

