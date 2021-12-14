Dr. Arden Klinczar Achieves Diplomate Status with American College of Veterinary Dermatology

Animal Dermatology Group applauds Arden Klinczar, new Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology Tweet this

"I'm thrilled to join my colleagues as a Diplomate in the ACVD! It has been a dream of mine since I started veterinary school," said Dr. Klinczar. "I couldn't have done it without the love and support from my family and friends as well as the mentorship and support from ADG."

"We are so pleased to have Arden become one of the newest diplomates of the ACVD," said Dr. Rusty Muse, DACVD and ADG Medical Director. "It's a great personal achievement for her and a source of pride for ADG. As the largest ACVD residency program, preparing the next generation of veterinary dermatologists is a core mission of ours."

Dr. Klinczar joins the over 300 Diplomates of the ACVD, the organization accredited to maintain the standards, post-graduate training and certification of veterinary dermatologists in the US.

About Animal Dermatology Group, Inc.

Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. is a privately-owned, international veterinary specialty company seeking an industry-leading position in the specialty care segment of the animal health market. Founded in 1980 to make advanced dermatology care available to pet owners, ADG's reach now includes over forty full-time and satellite locations throughout the United States, Australia and New Zealand. ADG features an elite team of veterinarians engaged in clinical care, research and academic training to advance the field of veterinary dermatology. ADG is the first non-university based organization approved by the American College of Veterinary Dermatology to provide a residency program and continues to train the next generation of veterinary dermatology leaders. ADG strives to develop and refine innovative testing and treatment techniques and bring unique, specialized dermatology care to pets.

Visit www.animaldermatology.com.

SOURCE Animal Dermatology Clinic Management Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.animaldermatology.com

