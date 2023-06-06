Dr. Armen Khachatryan completes first lumbar total joint replacement surgeries in Park City, UT with 3Spine MOTUS technology

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armen Khachatryan, MD and The Disc Replacement Center today announced successful completion of the first series of MOTUS lumbar total joint replacement surgeries as part of the BalancedBack pivotal clinical trial sponsored by 3Spine. The study aims to compare outcomes for patients treated with the new low back total joint reconstruction to patients who received a traditional spinal fusion in a separate prospective 3Spine study. Dr. Khachatryan completed the initial series of MOTUS surgeries at the Global Microsurgical Center of Park City, and will enroll a limited number of additional patients from the greater Salt Lake City area over the coming months.

Dr. Armen Khachatryan Open 3Spine MOTUS device (PRNewsfoto/3Spine)

3Spine's lumbar total joint replacement procedure and MOTUS device is a 'first-of-kind' technology replacing the function of the disc and facet joints through a posterior approach. The procedure is intended to broadly address leg pain, back pain, and spinal instability, while correcting posture and allowing freedom of movement. Much like a hip or knee replacement, the procedure treats degenerative disease through reconstruction of the spinal total joint.

"This is absolutely groundbreaking work," said Dr. Khachatryan. "Our center has participated in many successful cervical disc trials in the past, and I think we now have the lumbar solution we so desperately need. Low back issues are incredibly common, and MOTUS is the only technology to my knowledge that can address a broad array of degenerative conditions. The technology also allows us to correct balance in a new way. The data to date are very encouraging, and I am thrilled to be part of bringing this technology to the US market."

"We are very lucky to have Dr. Khachatryan as part of our program," said Marc Peterman, CEO of 3Spine. "Dr. K is internationally recognized as one of the foremost leaders in spinal motion preservation. He has built a specialized motion practice centered on his beliefs about functional preservation, and is just an incredible person to work with. We look forward to learning from his experience using MOTUS in this clinical study."

3Spine, Inc. is seeking single-level indications from L1-S1 in patients suffering from lumbar degeneration with or without foraminal or recess spinal stenosis with no more than a grade 1 spondylolisthesis at the involved level. Additional details are available at ClinicalTrials.gov. Patients in the Greater Salt Lake City area interested in participating in the clinical trial can contact Aubrey Cicon at [email protected] for more information.

About 3Spine:

3Spine, Inc. is a private, clinical phase healthcare company headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, dedicated to advancing patient care through the development of lumbar (low back) total joint replacement as an alternative to spinal fusion. The company's breakthrough MOTUS technology is designed to preserve natural balance and range of motion in all postures, allowing patients to live a more active, pain-free life. Learn more on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or by visiting www.3spine.com.

About Dr. Armen Khachatryan:

Dr. Armen Khachatryan is a highly skilled orthopedic spine surgeon with board certification and over two decades of experience in the field. Throughout his career, Dr. Khachatryan has shown a passionate dedication to functional motion preserving spinal surgical techniques, with a particular focus on artificial disc replacement. In 2013, he founded The Disc Replacement Center, a cutting-edge facility located in Salt Lake City, Utah, that has been at the forefront of ongoing research and education to optimize disc replacement technology as a viable alternative to fusion for patients. With his pioneering approach and extensive experience in utilizing artificial disc replacement techniques, Dr. Khachatryan has become a sought-after surgeon drawing patients from across the globe to The Disc Replacement Center.

