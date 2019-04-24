Dr. Art Langer Discuss How to Integrate Underserved Populations into the Workforce at the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals Conference

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Arthur Langer, Founder and Chairman of Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS ) and Director of the Center for Technology Management at Columbia University will be speaking at the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals' (NAWDP) 36th annual conference on May 8, 2019, at 9:00 am on Untapped Talent of Underserved Communities.

In a period of relatively low unemployment, underserved communities still lag behind the national average. Even with unemployment rates below 4 percent, we see a significant talent shortage in leading industries. Those who attend the session will leave with a greater understanding of the lack of adequate and accessible resources available to underserved and veteran communities; how companies can improve the access to and quality of their training programs to assist underserved populations in overcoming socio-economic barriers, and the benefits for corporations in investing in untapped talent. Dr. Langer will draw upon WOS' successes with partner organizations such as Prudential Financial and Hewlett-Packard , to demonstrate how other corporations can follow suit in integrating underserved populations into their workforce.

In Dr. Langer's session, NAWDP's conference attendees will learn how companies can fill their talent gaps and address current and future workforce needs through sourcing and cultivating talent from underserved communities, such as veterans and their spouses. Dr. Langer will draw on research he conducted at Columbia University that paved the way to the formation of WOS, a nonprofit that partners with companies to deliver training to individuals from underserved communities, with the goal of filling future positions in fields like cybersecurity and IT.

For nearly 30 years, workforce development professionals have gathered at NAWDP's Annual Conference to enhance and maintain their skills through continuing education and networking, share learnings about promising practices and discover new and innovative programs, products and services.

NAWDP conference attendees represent the full range of career experience in the industry, from senior leaders to entry-level employees, and come from every corner of the country and segment of the industry. NAWDP's Annual Conference has become one of the largest gatherings of workforce development professionals, with over 1,000 attendees and 40 exhibitors each year.

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served more than 5,300 individuals through partnerships with over 65 corporations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

