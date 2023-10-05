Dr. At Latin Billboard Music Week, Tania Medina launches "Old Fashioned," a duet with singer JC Rosary

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Dr. Tania Medina, one of the most distinguished plastic surgeons in the Dominican Republic, continues her journey in the world of music. On this occasion, she joins the prominent singer/songwriter JC Rosary to launch the single, "Old Fashioned," at the Latin Billboard Conference during Latin Billboard Music Week.

With the overwhelming success of her debut, "Enamórate de Ti," she became known as "The Singing Doctor" and reached number one on the Monitor Latino General and Bachata charts in the Dominican Republic.

Dra. Tania Medina y JC Rosary.

The new song depicts a couple's journey of love: after going through difficult times, they connect, travel the world, and end up having a cocktail -- an Old Fashioned -- on the balcony of a hotel in Paris. The personality of an Old Fashioned is characterized by self-confidence and comfort in one's own skin.

"Old Fashioned" takes its inspiration from the iconic whiskey cocktail (1870-1880). Back then, bartenders started garnishing cocktails, but some customers rebelled.

Like the cocktail, the song represents a mix of bitter and sweet, creating a most delicious and captivating musical theme. However, if not mixed properly, the result could be quite a bitter experience.

The video, with locations in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Ibiza, Rome, and Paris, evokes the importance of romanticism and adventure -- exemplified by the simple and fun style of an Old Fashioned.

The cover design and creative campaign were carried out by Bridger Communications, led by Aleyso Bridger, along with José Daniel Restrepo, Jhonny Torres, and Robinson Ospina. The photographs are the creation of Eury Ricardo; styling by Eddy Gómez; and makeup by Avis Vásquez.

About the Doctor Tania Medina: Plastic surgeon, singer, best-selling author, international speaker, neuro-linguistic programming coach. Special guest expert featured in media such as "Hola Magazine," "Listín Diario," Univisión, Telemundo, and "El Nuevo Herald" among others. In 2022, she was named one of the most powerful people by "People en Español." She recently published her book "The Beauty of Loving Me." She has been on the cover of "Vogue," "Marie Claire México", "Harper's Bazaar", "Elle," "Instyle," and "Estylo Magazine", among other magazines. https://www.instagram.com/drataniamedina https://tucirujana.com

