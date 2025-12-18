Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes Opens Application Access for College Athletes

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes officially announces the opening of applications for undergraduate students who are pursuing academic achievement while participating in athletics at the college level. The grant reflects the mission of Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD, who continues to support student athletes demonstrating dedication to both scholarship and sport.

The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is open to applicants across the United States. Students from any accredited college or university may apply, regardless of State or city, provided they meet eligibility guidelines.

To qualify for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes, each applicant must be enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited institution and be involved in a collegiate sport or preparing for a defined athletic career path. Candidates must also provide a written essay and a completed application by the stated deadline. The application timeline for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes closes on January 15, 2026, with the recipient announcement scheduled for February 15, 2026.

In addition to his medical contributions, Dr. Austin Harris has been active in expanding access to holistic care through integrative treatment. His work includes offering assistance to veterans managing trauma and substance-related challenges. His dedication to service and support of personal development forms the basis of the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes, which aims to provide meaningful academic support for the next generation.

The selection process for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes will focus on academic dedication, athletic participation, and the written perspective presented in the essay submission. The grant seeks to highlight students who actively balance responsibilities in competition and education.

The launch of the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes provides an opportunity for college athletes to seek recognition and assistance in continuing their education. The awarding of the grant reflects the belief held by Dr. Austin B. Harris that student success in both academic environments and athletic programs contributes to long-term personal growth.

Applications may be submitted through the official website. Full details regarding eligibility, instructions, and submission requirements for the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes are available online.

Website: https://draustinharrisgrant.com/

