Dr. Aysun Alagoz Exposes Corrupt U.S. Healthcare Practice in Fearless Memoir - Sham Peer Reviews Ignore Due Process, Threaten Patient Safety, and Destroy Physician Careers

SAN ANTONIO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During one routine Monday morning in the middle of May, 2011, OB/GYN Dr. Aysun Alagoz had no idea that her entire career and private practice were about to be upended. At odds with a powerful hospital administrator who branded Dr. Alagoz a "Disruptive Physician," she became the target for a common and often shady practice used by hospitals: the Peer Review.

Dr. Aysun Alagoz A symbol of resilience, integrity and advocacy. Dr. Alagoz's journey serves as a powerful reminder of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals, particularly in an era marked by burnout, administrative scrutiny, and systemic injustices.

Backed by law and used as a tool by medical corporations and their representatives, the Peer Review is a discipline-specific, clinical evaluation of a practitioner's performance. Used correctly, it can help patients by ensuring quality and standardized levels of medical care. But used punitively, in a process called a Sham Peer Review, it can be leveraged to fire physicians, install handpicked cronies, leave patients stranded, and save hospitals money. All without Due Process.

"The Sham Peer Review is an open, dirty secret in the U.S. healthcare system," said Dr. Alagoz. "Patients have no idea it even exists; all they know is that doctors inexplicably disappear from their lives. But physicians certainly know what I'm talking about. The Sham Peer Reviews used by many hospital administrators and boards to remove any doctor they don't like, or disagree with, or as a way to save healthcare corporations money."

Protected by a 1986 law, the Health Quality Information Act, hospital review boards and their decisions are absolutely immune to scrutiny. Giving doctors no way to appeal because these decisions are final, without any regard to the wrecked lives left behind. The process creates falsely accused doctors with no way to practice in their communities, along with countless patients left hanging in the aftermath. All while corporations and hospitals profit.

Like so many others before her, the allegations levied against Dr. Alagoz that day were never substantiated, let alone proven. And she was immediately blacklisted after being reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB) – an oubliette for the careers of U.S. physicians.

"Falsely accused doctors find themselves suddenly unemployed and blacklisted – though we still retain our medical licenses because malpractice was never the issue," explained Dr. Alagoz. "We are left in an impossible situation, branded as unruly physicians, with no way to clear our names. I wrote this book to expose the practice for what it is: a completely unconscionable and utterly corrupt corporate weapon that absolutely ignores Constitutional Due Process. And it must stop."

Dr. Alagoz's memoir is a beacon for change, shedding light on the need for protective measures to ensure doctors can provide the best care without fear of unwarranted persecution. Her story is a testament to the human spirit's resilience and a call to action for all who believe in a just and equitable healthcare system.

For more information on Peer Reviews, how they are corrupted and misused, and to support Dr. Alagoz's mission for reform, please visit www.TheMedicalMatrixBook.com .

About Dr. Aysun Alagoz and "The Medical Matrix"

Dr. Aysun Alagoz is a dedicated family physician and OB/GYN with decades of diverse medical experience. Educated at Drexel University in Philadelphia and completing her residency at UC Davis Medical Center in California, Dr. Alagoz spent seventeen years in Obstetrics and Gynecology before an abrupt and painful transition caused by unethical administrative practices from a Sham Peer Review.

Currently, she serves as an Associate Medical Director at a Federally Qualified Health Clinic in San Antonio, Texas, where she oversees multiple sites. Working tirelessly to educate people on the highly unethical process of Sham Peer Reviews, she chronicled her journey in a poignant memoir: "The Medical Matrix." Learn more at: www.TheMedicalMatrixBook.com .

