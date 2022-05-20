DR BANK ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BOMBAS

Person to Person is a Darien, CT based organization that serves lower Fairfield County providing groceries, clothing, care programs, emergency assistance, and more to anyone in need. "We are so grateful to DR Bank and Bombas for this wonderful donation. These are beautiful, good quality socks and the people we serve will be so grateful to have them. We applaud this company and all others who commit themselves to giving back to the community." - Nancy Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer.

The New Covenant Center is a Stamford, CT based organization that provides food and services to the local homeless population. "New Covenant Center is grateful to accept the 500 adult-sized pairs of socks donation from DR Bank and the partnership they have with NYC apparel company, Bombas. DR Bank has been a longtime supporter of New Covenant and we're excited to have them onboard - focusing on our Toiletry Program for our Café clients." - John Gutman, Executive Director.

"To be able to partner with such a socially conscious organization like Bombas to benefit two great local charities, is a wonderful opportunity for the Bank! DR Bank has been giving back to local charities throughout Fairfield County since we opened our doors in 2006 We hope to do much more of this in 2022 and years to come!" – John Barbalaco, EVP & Chief Banking Officer.

