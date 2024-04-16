DR. BARBARA SHARIEF RECEIVES FLORIDA EDUCATION ASSOCIATION ENDORSEMENT

News provided by

Sharief For Florida

Apr 16, 2024

DAVIE, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Barbara Sharief, AAPRN, DNP, received the endorsement of the Florida Education Association in her bid for the Florida Senate, District 35.

The endorsement letter read, "On behalf of the well over 100,000 members of the Florida Education Association, this endorsement is in recognition of your advocacy for teachers, support professionals, and our institutions of higher education, as well as your support for neighborhood public schools in Florida. We wish you every success in the coming election."

Dr. Sharief is deeply honored to have the endorsement of such an esteemed organization. "To have the endorsement of Florida's teachers and support professionals is a very high honor. Educational professionals are inspiring our next generation of learners and are champions of our communities. Teachers are the ones who helped me excel to be the person that I am today. I don't think one person can say that a teacher didn't make a mark on their life in some way. I will always be an advocate for the best interests of our teachers and students. As your next Senator, I plan to support and advocate for every student to receive proper per-pupil funding and for our teachers to receive increased pay."

Founded in 1886, the Florida Education Association is the state's largest association of professional employees and the largest labor union in the Southeast, with more than 150,000 members. FEA is comprised of more than 100 local unions and service units from Pensacola to the Keys. These locals represent every category of public school employment in the state including aspiring educators, PreK-12 teachers and education staff professionals, graduate assistants, higher education faculty, and retired educators.

The Florida Education Association joins an extensive list of endorsements for Dr. Sharief's campaign for Florida Senate.  You may find the entire list online at https://www.shariefforflorida.com/endorse

