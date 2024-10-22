Dr. Ben Barlow Rejoins American Family Care as Chief Medical Officer

Former White House Physician Returns with Enhanced Expertise in Healthcare Technology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, is pleased to announce the return of Benjamin Barlow, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. Having served as the Senior White House Physician—and more recently as Chief Medical Officer of Experity, a leading healthcare technology company—Dr. Barlow is rejoining AFC with an enhanced perspective on how innovation can improve the patient experience and the provision of care.

Dr. Barlow previously served AFC as Chief Medical Officer from 2018 to 2022. During his recent tenure at Experity, he gained deep insights into healthcare software solutions that streamline clinic operations. His return to AFC comes as the organization is focused on leveraging technology to support AFC's industry-leading growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Barlow back to the AFC team," said Randy Johansen, CEO of American Family Care. "His extraordinary leadership skills and recent experience in healthcare technology make him an invaluable asset to us as we continue to improve and expand our approach to serving patients."

During his time with the White House Medical Unit, Dr. Barlow personally served the healthcare needs of three U.S. Presidents—George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. His multi-year tenure as Senior White House Physician was the culmination of more than a decade of service to our country in the United States Air Force, where he attained the rank of Major.

"I am excited to return to AFC to contribute toward its mission of delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare," said Dr. Barlow. "AFC is in a unique position to set new standards for patient care and clinical efficiency in the healthcare industry, so I look forward to working with the team to do exactly that."

Dr. Barlow earned his Doctor of Medicine from the Uniformed Services University and completed his residency in Emergency Medicine through Wright State University School of Medicine at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. During his distinguished military career, Dr. Barlow was continuously assigned roles of increasing responsibility, including overseas deployment in support of combat troops and as the Emergency Room Medical Director at Langley Air Force Base—the busiest ER in the Air Force with 16 physicians and 36,000 patient visits per year. For his service to our nation, he is the recipient of the Presidential Service Certificate, the Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal, among other noteworthy distinctions.

About American Family Care:

Founded in 1982 by Dr. Bruce Irwin, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of convenient, patient-centric healthcare. Today, with more than 370 clinics and 1,500 in-network providers caring for millions of patients a year, AFC is the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine. Ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit americanfamilycare.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nancy Bostrom [email protected] 919-459-8163

SOURCE American Family Care