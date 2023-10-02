Dr. Ben Talei of Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery Designated as a Candela Center of Excellence

News provided by

Candela

02 Oct, 2023, 15:24 ET

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Candela Corporation announced today that it is partnering with Dr. Ben Talei and Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery as a new Candela Center of Excellence.

Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery joins this prestigious community of clinics across the country who are designated as Candela Centers of Excellence for their commitment to the practice and teaching of aesthetic medicine using Candela laser technology.

Dr. Ben Talei, M.D., is a dual board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and is the founder of Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery which specializes in Facial Rejuvenation, Facelift, Rhinoplasty, Blepharoplasty, Facial Reconstruction and Mohs Reconstruction, as well as Non-Surgical and Non-Invasive Facial Rejuvenation. He is an early adopter of the Matrix System and has extensive experience with Profound® RF, Vbeam®, CO2RE®, and Exceed®.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dr. Ben Talei, a renowned plastic surgeon in LA, in establishing a Candela Center of Excellence dedicated to advancing education in energy-based devices," stated Mary Trout, Chief Commercial Officer, Candela Corporation. 

"Dr. Talei's commitment to excellence and innovation align perfectly with Candela's mission to empower professionals in the field of medical aesthetics and spread patient awareness on the benefits of energy-based device procedures. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of energy-based treatments and education, setting new clinical standards, and delivering transformative experiences for patients."

A native of California, Dr. Ben Talei graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Physiological Sciences. He received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Talei then completed his residency training in Head and Neck Surgery at Columbia University and Cornell University Medical Centers, New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Following his residency program, Dr. Talei became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in Facial & Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. He is also a respected author, speaker, and dedicated humanitarian.

Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery, Candela Center of Excellence is located at: 465 N Roxbury Dr. Suite 750. Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

About Candela Corporation:
Candela is a leading global aesthetic device company with a comprehensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical-aesthetic applications, including body contouring, hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's intimate wellness treatments, improvement of the skin's appearance through treatment of superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. The Company has a wide portfolio of trusted, leading products, including GentleMax Pro®, Vbeam®, PicoWay®, Nordlys,  Profound® RF, and the Matrix System.

SOURCE Candela

Also from this source

The Vbeam 595 nm Pulsed Dye Laser, a Recognized Gold Standard for Vascular Treatment, Receives a Ground-Breaking FDA Clearance for the Treatment of Port Wine Stains and Hemangiomas in the Pediatric Population - the First Clearance of its Kind.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.