Dr. Berger's 12 Essential Insights for Emotional Sobriety set to release June 3, 2021

This is Dr. Berger's latest book in his 12 Series. He is one of the most popular authors in the recovery market, having published four preceding titles which have been on the top 50 seller lists on Amazon since publication -- 12 Stupid Things That Mess Up Recovery , 12 More Stupid Things That Mess Up Recovery , 12 Smart Things to Do When the Booze and Drugs are Gone , and 12 Hidden Rewards of Making Amends .

12 Essential Insights for Emotional Sobriety reflects a capstone on the series and is a culmination of five decades of clinical practice, direct recovery experience, and working with groups and recovery professionals on what works in sobriety. "Emotional Sobriety is the key to long term sobriety, as well as critical to anyone seeking a happier and more fulfilled life," says Berger.

"As recovery progresses," Dr. Berger says, "we begin to sense that there's a more authentic self inside us. That's our true self, the feeling of what we can be. Our long-neglected true self grates against that false self. Sobriety enables us to feel it. And we feel it as trouble—as something wrong."

"Getting stuck is our signal that it's time to learn something new," continues Berger. "That step is the journey of emotional sobriety. Emotional sobriety is the key to complete recovery. It sets the stage for real maturity and fulfillment in our lives."

Whether following a traditional Twelve Step program or an alternative solution like SMART Recovery, Rational Recovery, Dharma Recovery, or psychotherapy, readers will be able to use these insights to grow in the direction of emotional sobriety. This work will help sustain and amplify recovery and is helpful to anyone who would like to live an emotionally rich life.

Dr. Berger is a talented psychotherapist with over 5 decades of clinical experience. He is an internationally recognized expert on the science of recovery and is credited with integrating the concepts of modern psychotherapy with Twelve Step Recovery. His pioneering efforts have helped us understand the critical role emotional sobriety plays in optimal recovery. You can learn more about Dr. Berger and his work at www.abphd.com.

4th Dimension Publishing, LLC is a California-based publishing corporation. For more information, please visit https://4dphd.com or contact Kristin Witzenburg at [email protected]

SOURCE 4th Dimension Publishing

Related Links

https://4dphd.com/

