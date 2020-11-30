Dr. Bernd Reiter Addresses the 2020 Political Crisis Releasing New Book "Legal Duty and Upper Limits: How to Save Our Democracy and Planet From the Rich"

With the recent political election that lasted days with tallying each vote, Legal Duty and Upper Limits elaborates how the current electoral college is no longer a constructive force in American politics and also discusses how to protect fairness and equal opportunity in the United States in order to protect our environment for a sustained future.

Legal Duty and Upper Limits shows that adopting upper limits to wealth and income; replacing elections with local direct democracy and legal duty involving randomly selected citizens; and replacing welfare and redistribution policies with pre-distribution and reparations promises new solutions to political apathy, discontent, manipulation, economic inequality, unfairness, unequal opportunities, and looming ecological disaster.

In 2020, protest Movements ranging from COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter stand up against the current order, but they have no viable vision for a better future. According to The New York Times, the protests due to the deaths and economic decline from COVID-19, in addition to racial brutality of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and with many others peaked when half a million people turned out in nearly 550 places across the United States. These figures would make these protests the largest movement in the country's history, according to interviews with scholars and crowd-counting experts. Not to mention, the fluctuation of climate change.

"Most public debates today focus on the poor, minorities, and immigrants when discussing the problems of our democracies, however; they are not our problem," stated Reiter. " They have no say in designing the kinds of systems that threaten our planet, our wellbeing, and our social and communal lives. They consume very little and thus have a minimal ecological footprint. It is the super-rich who threaten justice, fairness, equal opportunity, and ecological sustainability," he continued.

