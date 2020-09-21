Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Garrett Reisman Set to Speak During the WFG Virtual Convention, C20: Making Connections

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group is excited to announce that Dr. Bernice A. King and Dr. Garrett Reisman will be keynote speakers at the company's first virtual convention, C20: Making Connections, scheduled for the afternoons of Sept. 25 and Sept. 26, 2020. Each will have the opportunity to share their relevant insights, experiences and knowledge with the company's agents, associates and the other attendees at the event.

Dr. King is a global thought leader, orator, peace advocate, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), which was founded by her mother, Coretta Scott King, in 1968. Through her work at The King Center, she educates youths and adults about the nonviolent principles modeled by her parents.

Selected by NASA as a mission specialist Astronaut in 1998, Dr. Reisman's first mission was aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2008, which dropped him off at the International Space Station for a 95 day mission. He also has flown aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery and the Space Shuttle Atlantis. After leaving NASA in 2011, Dr. Reisman joined SpaceX where he worked for Elon Musk and prepared SpaceX for human spaceflight as the Director of Space Operations. Currently he is a Professor of Astronautical Engineering at USC and a Senior Advisor at SpaceX.

In addition to these two powerhouse speakers, Ed Mylett – a top business leader and peak performance expert – will address attendees. Mylett is a proud WFG agent who has built his own successful financial services business with the company. Following his graduation from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., Ed worked as a youth counselor for underprivileged boys before joining World Financial Group in 1992. Mylett has a passion for mentoring and coaching others on what it takes to become a champion in all areas of life.

C20 is the company's first virtual convention. The event, normally hosted in Las Vegas each year, is known to attract tens of thousands of people from across North America, including the company's independent agents and people interested in learning more about WFG, financial education, and how to run a successful life insurance business. Due to COVID-19, the convention that was planned for June was cancelled, but the company soon developed a plan to hold the event virtually. The theme, Making Connections, addresses the importance of being able to connect with others - both on a business and personal level – especially now when we must do so virtually.

